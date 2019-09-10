Adams Central def. Hastings SC
HASTINGS — Class C-2 No. 1-rated Hastings St. Cecilia defeated city rival Adams Central 25-18, 25-9, 25-14 on Tuesday.
The Patriots (3-3) were led in the loss by eight kills from Caitlyn Scott. Chelsey Wiseman had nine set assists and Kyara Fike finished with 13 digs.
Aurora def. Columbus
COLUMBUS — Aurora used a balanced attack to top Columbus 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17.
Kassidy Hudson led the Huskies (3-4) with eight kills. Gracee Pohlmann and Paxtyn Dummer both chipped in seven.
Cassidy Knust added 24 digs, Raina Cattau had 15 set assists, Kasey Schuster nine and Knust six.
Cross County def. BDS
STROMSBURG — Cross County handed Class D-2 No. 1-rated Bruning-Davenport/Shickley its first loss of the season 25-22, 26-24, 25-19.
Cortlyn Schaefer topped the Cougars (3-0) with 11 kills. Amanda Giannou added 23 set assists while Schaefer and Katie Kopetzky both finished with 15 digs.
LVSS triangular
LOGAN VIEW — Twin River was swept twice during Tuesday’s Logan View/Scribner-Snyder triangular.
The Titans (1-5) fell to LVSS 25-20, 27-25 despite receiving eight kills from Marissa Morris. Eva Fehringer contributed 11 set assists.
Tekamah-Herman topped Twin River 25-15, 25-18. The Titans received six kills from Morris and 10 set assists from Fehringer.
Neb. Christian def. Neb. Lutheran
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian improved to 5-0 with a sweep of Nebraska Lutheran.
The Eagles received 11 kills from Grace Langmeier. They also had plenty of success serving with Tabitha Seip recording six aces and Sidney McHargue adding four.
St. Paul triangular
ST. PAUL — Class C-1 No. 3-rated St. Paul improved to 7-0 by sweeping Ravenna and Arcadia/Loup City during its home triangular.
The Wildcats downed the Bluejays 25-13, 25-10 behind Josie Jakubowski’s 12 kills. Brooke Poppert added seven while Olivia Poppert added 29 set assists and Paige Lukasiewicz had nine digs.
St. Paul capped off the undefeated day by downing Arcadia/Loup City 25-15, 25-15. Jakubowski and Brooke Poppert both had seven kills. Olivia Poppert added 19 set assists and three aces while Lukasiewicz collected 12 digs.
Wood River def. Central City
WOOD RIVER — Wood River improved to 2-2 by outlasting Central city 18-25, 25-20, 28-26, 23-25, 15-11.
The Bison (0-4) were led in kills by Jade Erickson with 12. Jacey Eberle added 23 set assists, Jessica Ohlman put down three blocks and Ellie Krance had seven digs.
