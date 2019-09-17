Aurora triangular
AURORA — Adams Central won a pair of three-set matches at the Aurora Triangular Tuesday.
The Patriots opened with a 21-25, 25-22, 29-27 win over Minden. Caitlyn Scott led the way with 12 kills and six digs, while Jessica Babcock chipped in 10 kills, Kyara Fike had 12 digs, whiel Elizabeth Anderson had 16 assists and two ace serves.
Adams Central then defeated Aurora 27-25, 15-25, 25-22. Scott had 13 kills, two blocks and three ace serves, while Babcock added 10 kills and three ace serves. Chelsey Wiseman had 19 assists for the Patriots. For Aurora, Gracee Pohlman led the way with 14 kills, while Paxtyn Dummer added 12. Raina Cattau and Kasey Schuster each had 16 assists and Cassidy Knust had 16 digs.
Minden defeated Aurora 25-22, 26-24 in the other match. Dummer led the Huskie attack with 11 kills, Knust had 15 digs and Cattau chipped in 13 assists.
Central Valley triangular
GREELEY — Arcadia-Loup City won a pair of matches at the Central Valley Triangular.
The Rebels defeated Ansley-Litchfield 25-14, 25-13. Calli Bauer led the way with nine kills while Nadia VanSlyke chipped in 18 assists.
Arcadia-Loup City then defeated Central Valley 25-18, 25-19. Capri Dethlefs paced the Rebels with nine kills, while VanSlyke had eight kills, 18 assists and three ace serves. Vanessa Wood had five kills and two blocks for the Cougars in the loss, while Kensey Wadas had 15 assists.
Central Valley won the other match of the triangular, posting a 25-21, 25-21 victory over Ansley-Litchfield. Ashlyn Wright had eight kills and 12 digs, while Wood had five blocks.
Doniphan-Trumbull triangular
DONIPHAN — Central City split at the Doniphan-Trumbull triangular.
Central City topped the host team 25-14, 25-19. Teagan Haynes led the Bison with six kills while Jessica Ohlman had three blocks. Jacey Eberle contributed 10 set assists and six digs while Ellie Krance finished with three aces.
Gibbon topped the Bison 25-21, 25-18. Krance had seven digs, Eberle five set assists and Oholan and Jade Erickson both had four kills in the loss.
Kenesaw triangular
KENESAW — Kenesaw went 1-1 at its home triangular Tuesday.
The Blue Devils fell to Class D-2, No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson 25-8, 25-18. Kaylee Steer led the way with three kills, while Savannah Willimas chipped in seven assists.
Kenesaw topped Harvard 25-21, 25-23. Hope Nienhueser and Chloe Uden each led the Blue Devils with four kills. Nienhueser, Steer and Rylee Legg led the defense with nine digs, while Williams had 10 assists.
St. Paul def. Centura
CAIRO — Class C-1, No. 3 St. Paul posted a 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 win over Centura Tuesday.
Josie Jakubowski and Brooke Poppert each led the Wildcats with 11 kills, while Teegan Hansel chipped in seven. Setter Olivia Poppert had 34 assists.
Elayna Holcomb paced the Centurions with eight kills, while Amber Baldwin had 13 assists.
Fillmore Central def. Heartland
GENEVA — Heartland fell to Class C-2, No. 10 Fillmore Central 16-25, 25-7, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10.
Rhianna Wilhelm had seven kills, 16 assists and three blocks for the Huskies in the loss, while Kalea Wetjen added eight kills. Cassidy Siebert had seven kills, while four ace serves and two blocks.
Crofton def. Boone Central
CROFTON — Boone Central was swept by Crofton 25-15, 25-23, 26-24.
Natalee Luettel led the Cardinals with 10 kills, while Caitlin Nelson added nine. Paige Nelson had 16 assists.
Shelby-Rising City def. Hampton
HAMPTON — Hampton fell to Shelby-Rising City 25-17, 25-19, 26-24.
Lydia Dose paced the Hawks with nine kills and 16 digs in the loss. Lexie Wolinski chipped in 12 assists.
