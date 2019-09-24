Arcadia/Loup City triangular
LOUP CITY — Arcadia/Loup City won both of its matches in its home triangular Tuesday.
The Rebels (11-2) bested Shelton 25-10, 25-21 behind Calli Bauer’s 13 ills. Creighton Harrington had 14 digs and Nadia Van Slyke 21 set assists.
Arcadia/Loup City then got past Gibbon 25-23, 28-30, 25-18. Carpi Dethlefs had eight kills and six digs. Van Slyke finished with 20 set assists, six digs and four aces while Harrington added 19 digs. McKenna Cruikshank put down six blocks.
Central City triangular
CENTRAL CITY — Central City found itself on the opposite ends of a pair of three-set matches during Tuesday’s home trianglar.
The Bison lost to Ord 25-21, 23-25, 25-15. Jessica Ohlman put down nine kills while Jacey Eberle had 11 set assists. Jade Erickson picked up 25 digs while Ellie Krance had three aces.
Central City (3-13) bounced back to outlast Sandy Creek 24-26, 25-21, 25-22. Ohlman had seven kills and Elberle six set assits. Erickson had 24 digs.
Central Valley def. Twin Loup
GREELEY — Dani Wadsworth had 10 kills and Vanessa Wood added nine to lead Class D-1 No. 8-rated Central Valley to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 victory over Twin Loup.
Dilynn Wood chipped in four blocks and two aces for the Cougars (13-3).
Cross County def. David City
STROMSBURG — Cross County improved to 12-0 with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 victory over David City.
Erica Stratman amassed 21 kills for the Cougars while Chloe Sandell added 10. Amanda Giannou piled up 30 set assists and 16 digs. Talia Nienhueser added 14 digs.
Heartland def. Hampton
HENDERSON — Rihanna Wilhelm’s 13 kills paced Heartland to a 26-24, 27-25, 25-10 victory over Hampton.
Gabrielle Siebert chipped in 16 set assists for the Huskies (4-3).
Kearney Catholic def. Centura
CAIRO — Kearney Catholic swept Centura 25-18, 25-21, 26-24.
Elayna Holcomb had nine kills to lead the Centurions (8-5). Amber Baldwin contributed 20 set assists and 15 digs. Jadyn Gentleman had 18 digs and Taya Christensen added 15.
St. Edward triangular
ST. EDWARD — High Plains won both of its matches at the St. Edward triagular.
The Storm (10-7) defeated Elba 25-20, 25-11 and St. Edward 25-10, 25-14.
In the other match, Elba (1-10) claimed its first win of the season 25-22, 25-20 over St. Edward (1-10). Jaime Wysocki and Laura Enriquez both had four kills and Angel McKoski added nine set assists for the Bluejays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.