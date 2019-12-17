Centura 45, Central Valley 24
CAIRO — Centura blanked Central Valley 10-0 in the first quarter en route to the win.
Katelyn Fanta scored 15 points and Morgan Semm added 14 for the Centurions.
Central Valley (0-6) 0 8 9 7—24
Centura (1-3) 10 10 12 13—45
CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 2, Poss 5, Wadsworth 8, Wood 4, Wadas 3, Young 2.
CENTURA—Semm 14, Fanta 15, Davis 4, Christensen 7, Holcomb 5.
Doniphan-Trumbull 42, Deshler 27
DONIPHAN — Katie Roach put up 21 points to lead Doniphan-Trumbull past Deshler.
Deshler (0-5) 8 5 2 12—27
Doniphan-Trumbull (3-2) 10 13 12 7—42
DESHLER—Ty. Schardt 9, Dubbert 2, Jacobe 4, Nash 6, Tr. Schardt 2, Sieber 4.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Shimmin 5, Roach 21, Brummund 6, Smith 6, Fitch 2, Baland 2.
Fullerton 60, Riverside 21
FULLERTON — Hannah Plumbtree produced 15 points to lead Fullerton past Riverside.
Stormy Herman added 13 points for the Warriors.
Riverside (0-5) 8 4 2 7—21
Fullerton (5-0) 22 25 8 5—60
RIVERSIDE—Munn 9, Martinsen 4, Greger 4, Rankin 2, Naughtin 2.
FULLERTON—H. Plumbtree 15, Herman 13, Cook 9, Gonsior 9, Maxfield 5, J. Plumbtree 4, Dubas 3, Supik 2.
Hampton 46, Elba 36
ELBA — Zaya Stuart scored 17 points to lead Hampton to a win over Elba.
Laura Enriquez had 15 points and Angel McKoski 13 for Elba.
Hampton (3-2) 12 10 15 9—46
Elba (0-4) 14 4 9 9—36
HAMPTON—Ly. Dose 2, Wolinski 5, Loveland 4, Stuart 17, Mersch 6, Arndt 6.
ELBA—M. McKoski 6, A. McKoski 13, Enriquez 15, Wysocki 2.
Heartland 42, Shelby-RC 26
HENDERSON — Heartland raced out to a 24-10 halftime lead during a win over Shelby-Rising City.
Odessa Ohrt led the Huskies with 16 pints while Kaelyn Buller added 13.
Shelby-Rising City (1-4) 5 5 4 12—26
Heartland (4-1) 15 9 13 5—42
SHELBY-RISING CITY—Neujahr 9, Smith 1, Harrison 11, Obershaw 2, Pokorny 3.
HEARTLAND—Ohrt 16, Siebert 7, Wetjen 2, Kroeker 2, Mestl 2, Buller 13.
Kearney Catholic 55, Ravenna 22
KEARNEY — Ashlyn Wischmeier scored 13 points to lead Kearney Catholic past Ravenna.
Toni Sklenar led the Bluejays with six points.
Ravenna (2-2) 7 5 2 8—22
Kearney Catholic (4-0) 15 10 22 8—55
RAVENNA—Sklenar 6, McKeon 4, Larsen 2, Fiddelke 5, Coulter 3, Hurt 2.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC—Trettel 8, Keck 7, Wischmeier 13, Kruse 2, Aden 8, Owen 3, Arram 11, Reifenrath 3.
Minden 58, Central City 53
MINDEN — Minden used a 19-15 advantage in the third quarter to edge Central City in a tight contest.
Gabby Moser led Central City with 18 points while Taylor Sheets added 10.
Central City (2-3) 15 9 15 14—53
Minden (3-2) 16 10 19 13—58
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 7, Sheets 10, Carroll 6, McGinnis 4, Erickson 8, Moser 18.
MINDEN—individual scoring not available.
Palmer 59, Spalding Acad. 22
SPALDING — Gracie Hillmer topped Palmer with 15 points in a victory at Spalding Academy.
Allie Kunze added 14 points and Joslynn Donahey chipped in 11 for the Tigers.
Palmer (4-1) 20 19 10 10—59
Spalding Academy (0-5) 11 1 6 4—22
PALMER—Earl 5, C. Kunze 2, Menke 4, J. Donahey 11, A. Kunze 14, Shuda 2, Hillmer 15, Ortiz 4, E. Donahey 2.
SPALDING ACADEMY—Tenski 8, Keber 9, Glaser 2, Bauer 1, Dozler 2.
St. Edward 39, Winside 29
WINSIDE — Alyssa Reardon poured in 25 points to lead St. Edward past Winside.
St. Edward (2-4) 10 10 12 7—39
Winside (1-4) 6 6 8 9—29
ST. EDWARD—Werts 3, Baker 2, Olson 6, Francis 1, Rardon 25, Cumming 2.
WINSIDE—individual scoring not available.
St. Paul 60, Tri County 22
YORK — Brooke Poppert put up 18 points and Olivia Poppert added 16 to pace St. Paul in a victory over Tri County.
Amber Kosmicki added 11 points for the Wildcats.
Tri County (0-5) 1 8 8 5—22
St. Paul (4-1) 24 19 12 5—60
TRI COUNTY—Malchow 9, Kowalksi 5, Holtmeier 3, Strein 2, Chapman 2, Strokebrand 1.
ST. PAUL—B. Poppert 18, O. Poppert 16, Kosmicki 11, Lukasiewicz 7, Jo. Jakabowski 4, Hirschman 2, Van Winkle 1, Je. Jakabowski 1.
Giltner 29, Nebraska Lutheran 25
WACO — Gilter used an 11-7 fourth quarter to take the win over Nebraska Lutheran on Tuesday.
Kaley Ballard led the Hornets with eight points.
Giltner (3-2) 6 5 7 11—29
Neb. Lutheran (1-2) 7 8 3 7—25
GILTNER — Watson 2, Ballard 8, Hunnicut 6, Janzen 7, Antle 4, Wiles 2.
NEB. LUTHERAN — NA.
Nebraska Christian 37, High Plains 30
CENTRAL CITY — Molly Griess put up 15 points to help Nebraska Christian defeat High Plains.
Brooke Bannister led the Storm with 10 points in the loss.
High Plains (2-2) 6 9 8 7—30
Nebraska Christian (3-1) 4 8 15 10—37
HIGH PLAINS — Bannister 10, Lindblurg 4, Wilshusen 4, Majerus 4, Wruble 6, Ackerson 2.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Sebek 2, Sh. McHargue 4, Si. McHargue 12, Flynn 2, Griess 15, Seip 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.