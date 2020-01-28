St. Paul 54, Centura 43
ST. PAUL — Olivia Poppert scored 15 of her game-high 23 points to lift Class C-1 No. 6 St. Paul past Centura and help coach Rick Peters earn his 400th career victory. Peters is a combined 400-146 coaching boys and girls basketball.
Older sister Brooke Poppert added 17 for the Wildcats, who outscored the Centurions 20-10 in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Semm led Centura with 13 points.
Centura (5-11) 3 20 10 10—43
St. Paul (14-2) 11 13 10 20—54
CENTURA—Semm 13, Fanta 11, Keilig 11, Christensen 3, Holcomb 5.
ST. PAUL—O. Poppert 23, B. Poppert 17, Kosmicki 6, Thede 5, Lukasiewicz 3.
Burwell 46, Palmer 24
BURWELL — Hannah Gurney scored 16 points and Hayley Hughes had 11 to help Burwell nearly double up on Palmer.
Palmer (11-5) 7 4 9 4—24
Burwell (8-8) 12 16 10 8—46
PALMER—C. Kunze 7, Shuda 1, Hillmer 4, Ortiz 7, Donahey 5.
BURWELL—Jensen 4, Hughes 11, Owens 2, Gideon 4, Williams 3, Gurney 16, Simpson 4, Schott 2.
Central Valley 44, Riverside 26
GREELEY — Vanessa Wood scored 14 points to pace Central Valley in a victory over Riverside.
Haley Munn had 12 points and Kayce Martinsen added 10 for the Chargers.
Riverside (0-16) 6 3 8 9—26
Central Valley (5-12) 10 12 6 15—44
RIVERSIDE—Munn 12, Martinsen 10, Greger 1, Naughtin 3.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 3, Poss 4, Barr 3, Wadsworth 7, Wood 14, Barner 5, Young 7.
Cross County 53, East Butler 32
YORK — Cross County moved into the CRC semifinals after defeating East Butler.
Cortlyn Stratman led the Cougars with 19 points, while Cortlyn Schaefer added 15.
Cross County (14-4) 9 11 14 19—53
East Butler (10-8) 10 2 6 13—32
CROSS COUNTY—Mentink 2, Giannou 9, Schaefer 15, Noble 3, Stratman 19, Hanson 5.
EAST BUTLER—Sullivan 2, Aerts 11, Tigatuso 10, Aerts 5, Haney 4.
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Arcadia/Loup City 41
DONIPHAN — Katie Roach scored 17 points to lead Doniphan-Trumbull past Arcadia/Loup City.
Grace Schultz added 12 points for the Cardinals.
Mariah Markus topped Arcadia/Loup City with 10 points.
Arcadia/LC (9-8) 8 11 12 10—41
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-7) 11 9 17 12—49
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Dethlefs 7, Sillivan 3, Oxford 4, Hurlburt 6, Harrington 2, VanSlyke 9, Markus 10.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Shimmin 4, Schultz 12, Roach 17, Brummund 4, Smith 9, Fitch 1, Rader 2.
Humphrey St. Francis 73, St. Edward 23
ST. EDWARD — Class D-2 No. 2-rated Humphrey St. Francis led 27-3 after the first quarter in a rout of St. Edward.
Alyssa Reardon led the Beavers with 17 points in the loss.
Humphrey SF (15-2) 3 11 8 1—23
St. Edward (4-12) 27 17 19 10—73
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS—Individual scoring not available.
ST. EDWARD—Werts 2, Cruise 3, Reardon 17, Cumming 1.
Nebraska Christian 36, Heartland 29
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian defeated Heartland with the aid of 14 points from Molly Griess.
Heartland (7-8) 5 4 11 7—29
Neb. Christian (7-8) 10 5 14 7—36
HEARTLAND—NA.
NEB. CHRISTIAN—Sebek 3, Sh. McHargue 4, Si. McHargue 8, Swanson 5, Griess 14, Siep 2.
Ravenna 46, Elm Creek 43
RAVENNA — Callie Coulter had a game-high 12 points for Ravenna in its upset win over Class C-2 No. 10 Elm Creek.
Tori Sklenar and Allyson Larsen each added nine points for the Bluejays.
Elm Creek (13-3) 6 11 15 11—43
Ravenna (12-6) 9 14 15 8—46
ELM CREEK—Snidt 13, Bauer 9, Brown 8, Meier 8, Stone 5.
RAVENNA—Sklenar 9, McKeon 6, Larsen 9, Fiddelke 2, Coulter 12, Hurt 8.
Santee 79, Elba 48
SANTEE — Angel McKoski and Laura Enriquez combined to score 39 points during its loss to Santee.
Enrique put up 20 points, while McKoski added 19 for the Bluejays.
Elba (5-7) 15 12 12 9—48
Santee (8-9) 14 23 15 27—79
ELBA—Wysocki 4, M. Mckoski 5, A. McKoski 19, Enrique 20.
Twin River 52, Stanton 48
GENOA — Twin River rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Stanton Tuesday.
Marissa Morris led the Titans with 16 points.
Stanton 9 10 13 16—48
Twin River 8 9 14 21—52
STANTON—Siebrant 6, Pohlman 3, Hansen 8, Kment 2, Mo. Remm 3, Ma. Remm 8, Lake 4, Cunningham 14.
TWIN RIVER—Morris 16, Paczoda 9, Lemburg 6, Strain 3, Rinkol 3, VanWinkle 6, Fehringer 9.
