Adams Central 59, York 50
HASTINGS — After suffering its first loss of the season, Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central bounced back to defeat York in the Central Conference Tournament.
Lucas Bohlen had a game-high 20 points for the Patriots, while Gavin Lipovsky added 10.
York (3-14) 13 12 9 16—50
Adams Central (15-1) 16 11 13 19—59
YORK—NA.
ADAMS CENTRAL—Slechta 5, Bohlen 20, Nienmeyer 6, Anderson 3, Boelhower 6, Foster 9, Lipovsky 10.
Burwell 83, Palmer 52
BURWELL — Barak Birch scored 16 points to lead Burwell past Palmer.
Quade Hunt added 14 points and Levi Bode chipped in 13 for the Longhorns.
Karsen Reimers produced a game-high 29 points for Palmer.
Palmer (8-6) 4 16 18 14—52
Burwell (6-8) 25 22 13 23—83
PALMER—M. Weller 6, Reimers 29, Caspersen 8, Mings 2, B. Weller 2, Guzman 5.
BURWELL—Plock 2, Crittel 6, Williams 8, Gideon 3, Hunt 14, H. Gideon 8, Bode 13, Birch 16, Mann 8, Gebhardt 5.
Heartland 78, Nebraska Christian 32
CENTRAL CITY — Jared Nunnenkamp put up 24 points during Heartland’s win over Nebraska Christian.
Trajan Arbuck chipped in 14 for the Huskies.
Seth Hower led the Eagles with 14 points in the loss.
Heartland (10-3) 17 24 23 14—78
Neb. Christian (6-10) 11 8 8 5—32
HEARTLAND—Wetjen 8, Arbuck 14, Boehr 2, Swarzendruber 5, Goertzen 8, Regier 2, Peters 9, Maltsberger 2, Quiring 4, Nunnenkamp 24.
NEB. CHRISTIAN—Herman 2, Boersen 10, Langemeier 6, Hower 14.
Ravenna 60, Elm Creek 58, OT
RAVENNA — Four players scored in double figures to help Ravenna edge past Class D-1 No. 9 Elm Creek in overtime.
Trey Mieth led the Bluejays with 16 points. Jake Jarzynka added 14, MarKel Miigerl 13 and Kooper Schirmer 10.
Elm Creek (11-5) 15 16 6 15 5—58
Ravenna (9-7) 11 15 13 13 7—60
ELM CREEK—Clabough 17, Brumels 7, Miner 23, McCarter 11.
RAVENNA—Anderson 4, Jarzynka 14, Schirmer 10, Miigerl 13, Mieth 16, Surratt 3.
St. Paul 55, Centura 47, OT
ST. PAUL — Tommy Wroblewski poured in 19 points to help St. Paul get past Centura in overtime.
Logan Vogel added 15 points while Eli Larson chipped in 10 for the Wildcats.
Trent Rasmussen scored 16 points and Eli Wooden had 12 for the Centurions.
Centura (9-6) 8 18 6 12 3—47
St. Paul (12-4) 11 10 13 10 11—55
CENTURA—Wooden 12, Noakes 5, Troy Rasmussen 5, Gorecki 6, Trent Rasmussen 16, Meyer 1, Perez 2.
St. PAUL—Wroblewski 19, Seward 5, Poss 6, Larson 10, Vogel 15.
Twin River 70, Stanton 43
STANTON — Twin River had four players score in double figures in a win over Stanton.
Nolan Ramaekers led the Titans with 19 points. Weston Graham added 16, Ross Hebda 14 and Carter Frenzen 11.
Twin River (13-5) 18 21 16 15—70
Stanton (3-14) 9 13 11 10—43
TWIN RIVER—Jarecke 5, Graham 16, Ramaekers 19, Buhl 3, Swantek 2, Frenzen 11, Hebda 14.
STANTON—N/A.
Wood River 43, Ord 42
ORD — Trey Zessin scored six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help Wood River edge past Ord.
Ty Swanson put up a team-high 12 points for the Eagles.
Gage Smith led Ord with 12 points.
Wood River (5-11) 11 11 10 11—43
Ord (4-9) 6 14 13 9—42
WOOD RIVER—Stewart 3, Buettner 6, Swanson 12, Graves 2, Luehr 6, Zessin 10, Seier 4.
ORD—Warner 3, Davenport 5, Z. Smith 9, DeRiso 5, G. Smith 12, Ries 8.
