Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Deshler 48
DONIPHAN — Cade Sterner led a balanced offense with 16 points for Doniphan-Trumbull in a win over Deshler.
Riley Carpenter added 15 points and Griffin Hendricks had 12 for the Cardinals.
Deshler (3-2) 11 6 15 16—48
Doniphan-Trumbull (4-1) 23 13 15 20—71
DESHLER—Ruhnke 4 Hansen 2, Roth 11, Nash 3, Loomis 4, Beuscher 24.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 5, Sterner 16, Detamore 4, Shafer 3, Smith 4, Hendricks 12, Stock 8, Carpenter 15, Stafford 4.
Fullerton 71, Riverside 49
FULLERTON — Fullerton had three players finish near the 20-point mark to top Riverside.
Cole Horacek and Brandon Rasmussen each scored 19 points while Jordan Maxfield added 18. Isaac Gleason contributed 10 points for the Warriors, who took a 22-10 lead in the first quarter.
Michael Bernt had 14 points and Tony Berger 10 for Riverside.
Riverside (3-2) 10 18 12 9—49
Fullerton (5-0) 22 13 24 12—71
RIVERSIDE—Berndt 14, Trey Carraher 7, Trent Carraher 8, K. Carraher 7, Berger 10, Keehn 3.
FULLERTON—Horacek 19, Gleason 10, Norman 2, Rasmussen 19, Maxfield 18, Gonsior 3.
Gibbon 53, Silver Lake 28
GIBBON — Eleven players scored for Gibbon in a victory over Silver Lake.
Chi Onate led the Buffaloes with 14 points.
Silver Lake (1-3) 6 4 0 18—28
Gibbon (3-1) 15 14 11 13—53
SILVER LAKE—Rosno 18, Parr 2, Simonton 2, Knehans 6.
GIBBON—Bombeck 3, Capek 2, Holcomb 3, Bowers 2, Davis 2, Hyde 8, Weismann 2, Willey 7, Solares 2, Sell 8, Onate 14.
Hampton 59, Elba 40
ELBA — Hampton outscored Elba 38-19 in the first half to pick up its first win.
Brendon Keene had 16 points and Joseph Wyoscki 12 for Elba.
Hampton (1-4) 19 19 13 8—59
Elba (0-3) 10 9 12 9—40
HAMPTON—individual scoring not available.
ELBA—Keene 16, Wysocki 12, Brahatcek 8, Koperski 2, Woliski 2.
Neb. Christian 62, High Plains 31
CENTRAL CITY — Elijah Boersen scored 16 points and Seth Hower added 14 in Nebraska Christian’s victory over High Plains.
Keaton Van Housen led High Plains with 17 points.
High Plains (0-4) 10 6 11 4—31
Nebraska Christian (3-1) 18 17 10 17—62
HIGH PLAINS—Van Housen 17, Carlstrom 4, Wood 8, Lesiak 2.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Herman 2, Perdew 3, Falk 9, Boersen 16, Langemeier 2, Nokelby 5, Sebek 2, Merchant 9, Hower 14.
St. Paul 66, Tri County 49
YORK — Tommy Wroblewski led St. Paul with 22 points in a win over Tri County.
Logan Vogel added 11 points and Eli Larson had 10 for the Wildcats.
Tri County (2-3) 12 16 11 10—49
St. Paul (5-0) 9 24 9 24—66
TRI COUNTY—Jantzen 9, Larson 3, Ca. Siems 2, Co. Siems 25, Holsing 1, Uher 3, Weise 6.
ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 22, Seward 8, Knapp 4, Wells 1, Birkby 3, Gravatt 1, Poss 6, Larson 10, Vogel 11.
Twin River 65, Boone Central 56
GENOA — Carter Frenzen put up a game-high 26 points during Twin River’s win over Boone Central/Newman Grove.
Carsten Bird paced the Cardinals with 14 points in the loss.
Boone Central/NG (1-4) 6 7 6 35—56
Twin River (2-3) 14 19 6 26—65
BOONE CENTRAL/NG — Korth 8, Hodges 11, Bird 14, Young 6, Andreasen 9, Benes 6, Rasmussen 2.
TWIN RIVER — Graham 9, Buhl 6, Swantek 10, Frenzen 26, Hebda 9, Ramaekers 5.
Central City 59, Minden 55
MINDEN — Central City got out to a 22-10 first quarter lead and held on to defeat Minden.
Eric Lenz led the Bison with 14 points while Charles McGinnis added 12.
Central City (2-3) 22 8 12 17—59
Minden (1-4) 10 13 16 16—55
CENTRAL CITY — Lenz 14, McGinnis 12, Glass 10, Buckau 9, Twiss 8, Dy. Pfeifer 4, De. Pfeifer 2.
MINDEN — Riley 18, Lockhorn 14, Ebgelonbe 8, Harsin 6, Ehlers 4, Janda 2.
Winside 37, St. Edward 29
WINSIDE — Isaac Roberts led St. Edward with 10 points during their loss to Winside.
St. Edward (0-6) 13 5 6 5—29
Winside (1-4) 11 8 11 7—37
ST. EDWARD — Mowrey 5, Sutton 3, Roberts 10, Fitchner 4, Merrell 7.
WINSIDE — NA.
