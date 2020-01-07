BOYS
Cross County 67, Osceola 28
STROMSBURG — Cross County raced out to a 40-11 lead at the half and went on to post a 67-28 win over Osceola.
Carl Lundstrom led Cross County with 16 points while Carter Seim added 11 and Isaac Noyd 10.
Osceola (5-4) 6 5 8 10—28
Cross County (6-3) 17 23 16 11—67
OSCEOLA — NA.
CROSS COUNTY — Nielsen 8, Haug 2, Lundstrom 16, Seim 11, Hild 6, Rystrom 2, Hollinger 8, Noyd 10, Harrington-Newton 2.
Shelton 66, Gibbon 49
GIBBON — Angel Lehn scored 25 points and Marcus Lauber had 24 to pace Shelton in a win over Gibbon.
Matthew Weismann scored 21 for Gibbon.
Shelton (8-3) 10 19 22 15—66
Gibbon (8-3) 13 14 11 11—49
SHELTON — Cheney 7, Wiehn 2, Ramos 3, Bombeck 2, Lauber 24, Lehn 25, Sutton 3.
GIBBON — Capek 3, Holcomb 7, Pickel 3, Hyde 7, Weismann 21, Willey 2, Onate 6.
Twin River 61, Central City 41
CENTRAL CITY — Weston Graham’s 16 points paced Twin River in a victory over Central City on Tuesday.
Chase Buhl added 14 points for the Titans.
Joseph Ohlman had 11 points to lead Central City
Twin River (6-4) 15 14 14 19—62
Central City (3-4) 13 8 12 8—41
TWIN RIVER — Graham 16, Ramaekers 9, Buhl 14, Swantek 6, Frenzen 6, Hebda 9, Engstrom 2.
CENTRAL CITY — Jensen 2, Ohlman 11, Pfeifer 2, Kearney 2, Twiss 4, Buckau 3, Lenz 6, McGinnis 8, Blodgett 3.
St. Edward 56, Elba 22
ELBA — St. Edward jumped to a 33-8 lead at the half and went on to down Elba.
Joey Wysocki led Elba with 12 point.
St. Edward (1-10) 15 18 17 6—56
Elba (0-7) 4 4 4 10—22
ST. EDWARD — NA.
ELBA — Graves 2, Keene 9, Wysocki 12.
GIRLS
Sutton 46, Centura 36
CAIRO — Kylie Baumert scorded 22 points to lead Sutton to a win over Centura.
Morgan Semm scored 15 points to lead the Centurions.
Sutton (4-6) 22 6 12 6—46
Centura (3-6) 10 10 11 5—36
SUTTON — Bautista 4, Rogers 2, Griess 9, Collins 1, Baumert 22, George 6, Mendez 2.
CENTURA — Semm 15, Fanta 6, Keilig 5, Davis 2, Christensen 4, Holcomlb 4.
Cross County 61, Osceola 8
STROMSBURG — Erica Stratman and Chloe Sandell scored 16 points apiece as Cross County rolled past Osceola.
Josi Noble added 14 points for Cross County.
Osceola (1-8) 2 3 3 0—8
Cross County (7-3) 22 16 11 9—61
OSCEOLA — Johnston 2, S. Boden 2, T. Boden 2, Theis 1, Carlson 1.
CROSS COUNTY — Moutray 4, Mentink 3, Ostrom 1, Schaefer 6, Noble 14, Stratman 16, Sandell 16, Fellows 1.
Central City 72, Twin River 58
CENTRAL CITY — Gabby Moser poured in 35 points to lead Central City to a victory over Twin River.
Faith Carroll added nine points while Taryn Wagner and Jade Erickson had eight each for the Bison. Marissa Morris scored 19 for Twin River.
Twin River (1-9) 18 9 9 22—58
Central City (4-6) 27 11 10 24—72
TWIN RIVER — Morris 19, Paczosa 3, Lemburg 8, Strain 5, Rinkol 8, Van Winkle 8, Fehringer 7.
CENTRAL CITY — Buhlke 1, C. Erickson 3, Wagner 8, Blomstedt 2, Carroll 9, J. Erickson 9, Moser 35, Ferris 6.
St. Edward 54, Elba 33
ELBA — Alyssa Reardon poured in 26 points to lead St. Edward past Elba.
Lacie Cruise added 10 points for St. Edward. Angel McKoski had 13 points and Laura Enriques 12 for Elba.
St. Edward (3-8) 10 16 16 12—54
Elba (2-5) 8 6 11 8—33
ST. EDWARD — Werts 6, Olson 8, Cruise 10, Francis 2, Reardon 26, Cumming 2.
ELBA — Kosmicki 2, Wysocki 6, Enriques 12, McKoski 13.
