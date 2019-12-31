BOYS
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Parkview Christian 53
ELM CREEK — Three players scored in double figures to help Class C-2 No. 8-rated Doniphan-Trumbull down D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian in the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament.
Keithan Stafford led the Cardinals with 15 points. He was closely followed by Cade Sterner (13 points) and Riley Carpenter (10).
Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1) 8 19 18 17—64
Parkview Christian (4-3) 7 14 15 18—53
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 6, Sterner 13, Detamore 4, Shafer 8, Smith 1, Hendricks 5, Stock 2, Carpenter 10, Stafford 15.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN—Smith 26, Page 12, Curry 5, Juncal 10.
Mt. Michael Benedictine 67, Aurora 33
AURORA — Joseph Chouinard scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to lead Class B No. 4-rated Mount Michael Benedictine to a win over Aurora in the championship game of the Huskies’ holiday tournament.
Kaleb Moural led Aurora with 13 points while Carlos Collazo added 10.
Mt. Michael (7-1) 20 17 15 15—67
Aurora (3-4) 9 8 11 5—33
MOUNT MICHAEL BENEDICTINE—Gonzalez 7, Bruggeman 3, Meduna 2, Lopez 5, Chouinard 20, Hottovy 5, Pelan 9, Bennett 8, Brink 8.
AURORA—Moural 13, Herzberg 2, Bell 2, Collazo 10, Boerkircher 4, Ramaekers 2.
GIRLS
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Parkview Christian 18
ELM CREEK — Katie Roach scored 17 points to pace Doniphan-Trumbull in its win over Parkview Christian at the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament.
That pushed Roach past the 1,000 career point milestone. She already set the school career scoring record during Doniphan-Trumbull’s Dec. 21 game against Central City.
Maddie Smith and Sophie Fitch both added 11 points for the Cardinals.
Doniphan-Trumbull (6-2) 7 18 27 11—63
Parkview Christian (0-6) 2 6 6 4—18
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Shimmin 2, Schultz 2, Roach 17, Fay 4, Brumund 8, Smith 11, Fitch 11, Horne 2, Osler 4, Hassett 2.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN—Anderson 5, Rogers 11, McCready 2.
Ravenna 44, Centura 28
RAVENNA — Jessica McKeon scored 11 points to help lead Ravenna past Centura in the opening round of the Bluejays’ holiday tournament.
Allyson Larsen added six points and 10 rebounds for Ravenna.
Elayna Holcomb topped Centura with nine points.
Centura (1-6) 8 5 11 4—28
Ravenna (5-4) 8 12 14 10—44
CENTURA—Semm 6, Perez 5, Fanta 2, Keilig 6, Holcomb 9.
RAVENNA—Sklenar 9, McKeon 11, M. Fiddelke 6, Larsen 6, A. Fiddelke 2, Coulter 7, Hurt 3.
Wood River 40, Central City 39
CENTRAL CITY — Bailey Codner’s layup at the buzzer sent Wood River past Central City in the Runza Hardwood Hoops Classic.
Codner finished with a team-high 11 points for the Eagles.
Gabby Moser paced Central City with 22 points.
Wood River (6-2) 7 5 11 17—40
Central City (3-5) 7 9 7 16—39
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 3, Rauert 8, Boucher 8, Willoughby 2, Codner 11, Paulk 8.
CENTRAL CITY—Sheets 7, McGinnis 3, Erickson 7, Moser 22.
