GIRLS
Central City 52, Ravenna 35
RAVENNA — Central City led 18-9 in the first quarter and never looked back during its win in the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament Tuesday.
Taryn led the Bison with 14 points, while Gabrielle Moser added 14 points.
Jessica McKeon and Allyson Larsen each paced the Bluejays with nine points.
Central City (9-10) 18 15 11 8—52
Ravenna (13-6) 9 12 7 7—35
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 15, Sheets 6, Carroll 2, Mcginnis 2, Erickson 13, Moser 14.
RAVENNA—Sklenar 2, McKeon 9, M. Fiddelke 6, Larsen 9, A. Fiddelke 3, Coutler 2, Hurt 4.
Wood River 47, Arcadia-LC 45
LOUP CITY — Wood River used an 11-5 fourth quarter to take a win over Arcadia-Loup City in the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.
Boston Boucher led the Eagles with 21 points, while Hannah Paulk added 19.
Wood River (11-9) 15 9 12 11—47
Arcadia-Loup City (10-10) 11 16 13 5—45
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 4, Rauert 2, Boucher 21, Codner 1, Paulk 19.
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY—NA.
Ord 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 23
ORD — Nikie Nelson helped Ord advance to the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals.
Nelson scored 20 points to pace the Chants against Doniphan-Trumbull.
Sophie Fitch paced the Cardinals with seven points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-10) 7 6 7 3—23
Ord (13-5) 12 8 9 9—38
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Schultz 2, Smith 5, Fitch 7, Johnson 6.
ORD—Hackel 3, Stethem 2, Nelson 20, Benton 8, Severance 5.
Cross County 55, Neb. Lutheran 22
WACO — Erica Stratman led Cross County with 19 points during its victory over Nebraska Lutheran.
Cross County (17-4) 13 17 12 14—55
Nebraska Lutheran (4-9) 2 8 1 11—22
CROSS COUNTY—Mentink 4, Giannou 7, Noble 6, Anderson 5, Stratman 19, Sandell 6, Hanson 8.
NEB. LUTHERAN—Helwig 4, Douglas 7, Hueske 2, Hopfensperger 2, Malchoco 2, Richert 4, Otte 1.
St. Edward 48, Riverside 31
ST. EDWARD — Alyssa Reardon paced St. Edward with 15 points in its victory oever St. Edward.
Riverside (0-2)_ 7 12 2 10—31
St. Edward (5-14) 16 10 14 8—48
RIVERSIDE—NA.
ST. EDWARD—Werts 7, Pojar 1, Olson 7, Cruise 12, Reardon 15, Cumming 6.
Exeter-Milligan 55, Giltner 45
GILTNER — Kaley Ballard and Payton Hunnicut each had 12 points during Giltner’s loss to Exeter-Milligan.
Exeter-Milligan (12-8) 20 11 10 14—55
Giltner (6-11) 16 12 9 8—45
EXETER-MILLIGAN—NA.
GILTNER—Wilson 4, Ballard 12, Hunnicut 12, Janzen 7, Antel 2, Wiles 8.
BOYS
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Ord 38
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull advanced to the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semfinals after defeating Ord.
Keithan Stafford led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Cade Sterner added 12.
Gage Smith and Quinton Ries each scored 11 points for the Chants.
Ord (5-12) 10 11 12 5—38
Doniphan-Trumbull (13-4 12 7 15 7—41
ORD—Warner 3, Davenport 5, DeRiso 8, Smith 11, Ries 11.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 3, Sterner 12, Hendricks 5, Stock 4, Carpenter 2, Stafford 15.
Ravenna 59, Arcadia/Loup City 55
RAVENNA — Markel Miigerl scored 17 points to help Ravenna move into the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals.
Jake Jarzynka chipped in 15, while Trey Meith added 12.
Caden Kusek paced Arcadia/Loup City with 20 points in the loss.
Arcadia/Loup City (11-7) 12 10 6 27—55
Ravenna (11-7) 18 11 10 20—59
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Jones 8, Eurek 4, Kusek 20, Scott 10, Dethlefs 9, Lewandowski 4.
RAVENNA—Anderson 7, Jarzynka 15, Schirmer 2, Miigerl 17, Mieth 12, Lockhorn 4, Surratt 2.
Adams Central 63, St. Cecilia 21
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central improved to 18-1 on the season after defeating Hastings St. Cecilia.
Gavin Lipovsky led the Patriots with 18 points, while Tyler Slechta added 13.
St. Cecilia (10-10) 8 6 4 3—21
Adams Central (18-1) 13 19 17 14—63
ST. CECILIA—NA.
ADAMS CENTRAL— Slechta 13, Bohlen 5, Niemeyer 3, Eckhardt 2, Anderson 3, Lancaster 5, Vonderfecht 2, Foster 12, Lipovsky 18.
Fullerton 67, Shelby-Rising City 51
SHELBY — Fullerton improved to 13-4 after defeaing Shelby-Rising City.
Brandon Rasmussen paced the Warriors with 24 points, while Isaac Gleason and Jordan Maxfield each added 16 points.
Fullerton (13-4) 21 12 12 22—67
Shelby-Rising City (14-4) 13 14 13 11—51
FULLERTON—Horacek 2, Gleason 16, Rasmussen 24, Maxfield 16, Gonsior 9.
SHELBY-RISING CITY—Branting 2, Belt 16, Long 2, Pennios 19, Windguard 12.
Riverside 80, St. Edward 26
ST. EDWARD — Riverside led 26-2 first quarter lead against St. Edward and never looked back.
Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with 12 points in the loss.
Riverside (13-8) 26 29 19 6—80
St. Edward (1-15) 2 3 11 10—26
RIVERSIDE—NA.
ST. EDWARD—Mowrey 3, Sutton 3, Roberts 12, Fitchner 1, Breceda 2, Werts 4, Merrell 1.
Shelton 68, Silver Lake 25
SHELTON — Marcus Lauber scored a game-high 22 points during Shelton’s win over Silver Lake.
Silver Lake (5-13) 7 6 11 7—25
Shelton (14-5) 9 22 19 18—68
SILVER LAKE—Rosno 11, Parr 3, Knehans 1, Zubrod 2, Greenough 4, Simonton 4.
SHELTON—Cheney 6, Ramos 9, Katon 3, Q. Cheney 5, Bly 4, Bombock 4, Lauber 22, Lehn 12, Sutton 3.
Cross County 45, Neb. Lutheran 27
WACO — Cael Lundstrom led Cross County with 14 points in its win over Nebraska Lutheran.
Cross County (13-6) 8 10 15 12—45
Neb. Lutheran (6-8) 4 12 4 7—27
CROSS COUNTY—Nielsen 2, Lundstrom 14, Seim 10, Hild 2, Rystrom 2, Hollinger 9, Noyd 6.
NEB. LUTHERAN—NA.
High Plains 51, Meridian 33
POLK — Keaton VanHousen led the High Plains boys basketball team with 18 points during its in win over Meridian.
Tanner Wood chipped in 10 points.
Meridian (0-17) 4 8 10 11—33
High Plains (3-11) 11 11 14 15—51
MERIDIAN—Paul 10, Griggs 4, Stockon 2, Rut 17.
HIGH PLAINS—Van Housen 18, Urkoski 5, Carlstrom 2, Wimble 8, Wood 10, Lesiak 2.
Kenesaw 46, Lawrence-Nelson 43
KENESAW — Austin Peterson had 14 points to lead Kenesaw past Lawrence-Nelson.
Lawrence-Nelson (10-8) 13 15 9 6—43
Kenesaw (7-10) 10 8 12 16—46
LAWRENCE-NELSON—Troudt 5, Kotinek 15, Janda 8, Menke 10, Buescher 2, Cedar 2.
KENESAW—Kennedy 6, Goldenstein 5, Peterson 14, Denkert 13, Jensen 8.
Humphrey SF 64, Central Valley 51
HUMPHREY — Morgan Behnk put up 14 points during Central Valley’s loss to Class D-2, No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis.
Ty Nekoliczak added 13 and Trevor Cargill had 10.
Central Valley (11-8) 13 11 16 11—51
Humphrey St. Francis (18-0) 21 11 14 16—64
CENTRAL VALLEY—Kelly 5, Rother 5, Nekoliczak 13, Landers 4, Behnk 14, Cargill 10.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS—Wemhoff 2, Kush 5, Haustyn 3, Leifeld 12, Tr. Pfeifer 20, T. Pfeifer 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.