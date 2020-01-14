GIRLS BASKETBALL
GICC grabs OT win over York
YORK — Grand Island Central Catholic picked up a big road win Tuesday.
The Class C-2, No. 7 Crusaders outscored Class B, No. 3 York 12-7 in overtime to grab a 67-62 victory.
Riley Rice led GICC with 25 points, while Katie Maser chipped in 14 and Gracie Woods added 10.
GICC coach Stacia Rice said the win was big in so many ways, and the Crusaders did it with post Chloe Cloud not scoring in the contest but still grabbed seven reboundes.
“We really needed that, especially against a great team like them,” Rice said. “It’s a big confidence booster for us. Even though Chloe didn’t score, she was still a factor as she did grab some key rebounds for us.”
Central Catholic hosts David City Aquinas Friday.
Grand Island CC (9-4) 11 19 11 14 12—67
York (10-3) 15 14 8 18 7—62
GRAND ISLAND CC — Mudloff 7, Wilson 2, Heidelk 4, Kalvoda 2, Maser 14, Rice 25, Steenson 2, Woods 10.
YORK — Scheierman 14, Legg 7, Shephard 5, Portwine 8, Pohl 6, Dick 22.
Hampton rallies to defeat Heartland Lutheran
HAMPTON — Hampton rallied to defeat Heartland Lutheran Tuesday night.
The Hawks outscored the Red Hornets 19-9 in the final quarter to post a 50-48 victory.
HL coach Brad Bills said Hampton hit three 3-pointers and a long two that helped it get momentum.
“They did a nice job of hitting their shots,” Bills said. “They really got the momentum and did a nice job of coming back.”
Carli Maier led Heartland Lutheran with 16 points, while Madelyn Graham added 10.
Bills said the Red Hornets played a great three quarters but fell in a close game.
“We played a great first half and a good third quarter,” he said. “Our free-throw shooting hurt us but it was a good game. We been so close but the kids played hard.”
Lexie Loveland led the Hawks with 14 points, while Rorie Loveland chipped in 11.
Heartland Lutheran (2-10) 15 14 10 9—48
Hampton (7-6) 8 10 13 19—50
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Neimeier 2, Bexten 8, Graham 10, Vanbibber 6, Maier 16, Zehender 6.
HAMPTON — Dose 4, Hansen 4, Wolinski 14, Loveland 11, Stuart 8, Mersch 2, Arndt 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Martinez, strong start lifts Crusaders past York
YORK — A strong first half offensively helped Class C-2, No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic be victorious against York.
The Crusaders used a 36-24 first half to help them take a 77-60 win over the Dukes.
Russell Martinez led all scorers with 30 points, while Koby Bales chipped in 19.
GICC coach Tino Martinez said he was pleased with the offense, but a little upset with the defense.
“We had a great start offensively,” he said. “Defensively, I was a little upset about that as we didn’t the stops that we need. Luckily, Russ had a great night for us. It was good to see him shoot the ball well for us tonight.”
GICC hosts David City Aquinas Tuesday.
Grand Island CC (12-1) 20 16 18 23—77
York 12 12 19 17—60
GRAND ISLAND CC — Martinez 30, Bales 19, Henke 2, Turek 3, Herbek 11, Lowry 6, Jengmer 6.
YORK — Haggadone 22, Erwin 18, Burke 2, Conner 7, Collingham 1, Olson 2, Phinney 2, Clark 4.
Second quarter helps Heartland Lutheran down Hampton
HAMPTON — A strong second quarter helped Heartland Lutheran to victory.
The Red Hornets outscored the Hawks 21-2 en route to a 52-35 win Tuesday.
HL coach Phil Bader liked what he saw in that quarter.
“We really came out and ran our offense really well,” Bader said. “We got a lot of cuts to the basket that led to layups. And we made our free throws which helped.”
Justus Bader led the Red Hornets with 16 points, while Quinston Larsen added 13.
Heartland Lutheran hosts St. Edward Thursday.
Heartland Lutheran (4-8) 11 21 14 6—52
Hampton (2-11) 12 2 6 15—35
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Oman 6, Green 2, Wiegert 2, Bader 16, Larsen 13, Weaver 2, Rathjen 9.
HAMPTON — Block 7, Schafer 12, Parsley 8, Capek 8.
WRESLTING
Quandt helps Northwest take road victory over O’Neill
O’NEILL — Collin Quandt put the finishing touches on Northwest’s win over O’Neill.
Barely.
The Viking senior, rated No. 2 at 138 pounds, scored on late reversal to take a 13-12 win over No. 3 Brady Thompson during Northwest’s 51-25 win over O’Neill Tuesday.
“That was a good match,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “It was back and forth. Collin was up 11-7 before holding on for the win.”
Owen Friesen set the tone for the Vikings to get the dual started at 145 pounds. Friesen came back from a 6-1 deficit to get a pin over Fabian Acevado in 4:47.
Northwest recorded seven more pins during the dual from Austin Cooley (152), Zach Pistulka (195), Grady Griess (220), Brody Stutzman (285), Ben Sutherland (113), Caden Frederiksen (126) and Brady Isley (132).
Sybrandts said what helped Northwest was not getting pinned in matches that they lost.
“Our kids were ready to battle tonight,” Sybrandts said. “Owen really battled to get the win. We had some kids really battled and not get pinned. That’s what decides duals. We have some kids step up too.”
Northwest battles at Seward Thursday.
Northwest 51, O’Neill 25
145 — Owen Friesen, NW, pinned Fabian Acevado, ON, 4:47; 152 — Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Levin Drueke, ON, 3:02; 160 — Servando Gonzalez, ON, pinned Alex Cabello, NW, 5:10; 170 — Enrique Sanchez, tech fall Brody Sheeks, NW, 17-0; 182 — Riley Davis, ON, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 6-0; 195 — Zach Pistulka, NW, pinned Korbyn Greiner, ON, 4:51; 220 — Grady Griess, NW, pinned Noah Shabram, ON, 0:54; 285 — Brody Stutzman, NW, pinned Salvador Rodriguez, ON, 0:54; 106 — Joseph Yates, ON, tech fall Gavin Ruff, NW, 18-1; 113 — Ben Sutherland, NW, pinned Zachary Mitchell, ON, 0:26; 120 — Ty Rainforth, ON, pinned Bobbie Martin, NW, 3:19; 126 — Caden Frederiksen, NW, pinned Shayd Rokahr, ON, 1:27; 132 — Brady Isley, NW, pinned Lio Dominguez, ON, 5:41; 138 — Collin Quandt, NW, dec. Brady Thompson, ON, 13-12.
