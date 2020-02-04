GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crusaders get win at Aurora
AURORA — Grand Island Central Catholic fast start was too much for Aurora to overcome.
The Class C-2, No. 8 Crusaders led 16-6 after the first quarter during a 46-39 win over the Huskies.
GICC did lead 28-17 at the break, but Aurora outscored the Crusaders 22-18 in the second half to pull closer.
GICC coach Stacia Rice had mixed emotions after the game.
“We didn’t close the game very well. We let them hang around with some turnovers and didn’t hit our free throws,” she said. “We still got the win but I didn’t think we played all that well to get the win.”
Rylee Rice led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Chloe Cloud chipped in 10.
Cassidy Knust paced the Huskies with 16 points.
Grand Island CC (13-6) 16 12 8 10—46
Aurora (3-13) 6 11 9 13—39
GRAND ISLAND CC—Mudloff 2, Wilson 5, Hiedelk 1, Herbek 2, Maser 3, Rice 14, Steenson 4, Woods 5, Cloud 10.
AURORA—Erickson 3, Knust 16, Hudson 5, Cattau 6, Schuster 1, Olson 8.
SWIMMING
Islander teams swept by Kearney
KEARNEY — The Grand Island swimming teams fell to Kearney Tuesday.
The Islander boys fell 223-147, while the girls lost 247-151.
The boys won seven events. Jonathan Novinski won two individuals in the 200 individual medley (1:59.36) and 100 freestyle (48.99), while Kai Wilson captured the 200 freestyle (1:51.90) and 50 freestyle (23.69) and Doug Lewandowski won the 100 backstroke (56.52).
The three joined Colby Setlik on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:32.63). Novinski and Wilson teamed with Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Luke Dankert on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:27.71).
The girls won three events with Reagan Greer taking the 200 freestyle (2:09.77) and 500 freestyle (5:48.44), while Ianna Fill claimed the 200 individual medley (2:26.33).
