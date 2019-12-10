PREP SWIMMING
Islander teams split at LSE Tri.
LINCOLN — Both the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams came away with a split from the Lincoln Southeast Tri. Tuesday.
The Islander boys defeated Lincoln North Star 65-39 but fell to Lincoln Southeast 50-48. The girls earned a 66-33 win over North Star but lost to Southeast 62-39.
The highlight on the day was the boys 200 medley relay team of Doug Lewandowski, Luke Dankert, Colby Setlik and Kai Wilson earned an automatic state berth after swimming 1:44.43.
Secondary state times included Dankert in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Lewandowski in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Michael Sambula in the 500 freestyle and Wilson in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyles. Times were not made available.
