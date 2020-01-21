WRESTLING
Northwest wrestlers rally back to edge Lakeview 40-36
COLUMBUS — Trailing 36-30 in the final two matches, the Northwest wrestling team rallied back.
Collin Quandt and Owen Friesen won the final two matches to help NW rally back during a 40-36 win over Columbus Lakeview Tuesday.
In a battle rated wrestlers at 138 pounds, No. 2-rated Quandt earned a 12-0 major decision over No. 5 Joel Lemberg to bring Northwest back to within 36-34, before Friesen pinned Khyler Shortridge in 0:57.
“Collin just went out and got after it right away,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “He put him on his back right away and really competed well. And Owen wrestled well too, which should give him some confidence.”
Austin Cooley (152), Alex Cabello (160), Victor Isele (182), Grady Griess (220) and Grady Arends (113) all earned pins as well for Northwest.
“Victor is getting better and better all the time and Alex winning is a big confidence booster for him,” Sybrandts said. “Those were big wins for us.”
Northwest hosts North Platte at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Northwest 40, Columbus Lakeview 36
152 — Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Miguel Cullum, CL, 5:21; 160 — Alex Cabello, NW, pinned Brock Mahoney, CL, 3:46; 170 — Landon Ternus, CL, pinned Brody Sheeks, NW, 1:08; 182 — Victor Isele, NW, pinned Jose Castro, CL, 0:19; 195 — Austen Smith, CL, pinned Zach Pistulka, NW, 1:07; 220 — Grady Griess, NW, pinned Austin Rollman, CL, 1:01; 285 — Bradyn Kucera, pinned Brody Stutzman, CL, 1:34; 106 — Owen Bargen, CL, pinned Caleb Alcorta, NW, 1:50; 113 — Grady Arends, NW, pinned Hayden Johnston, CL, 1:59; 120 — Kevin Dominguez, CL, dec. Ben Sutherland, NW, 5-0; 126 — Lucien Engel, CL, pinned Caden Frederiksen, NW, 1:22; 132 — Logan Jaixen, CL, pinned Brady Isley, NW, 7-0; 138 — Collin Quandt, NW, maj. dec. Joel Lemburg, CL, 12-0; 145 — Owen Friesen, NW, pinned Khyler Shortridge, CL, 0:57.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fullerton too much for Heartland Lutheran in Goldenrod Tourney
FULLERTON — Class D-1, No. 9 Fullerton pulled away from Heartland Lutheran after the first quarter of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
After the two teams were tied at 15-all after the first quarter, the Warriors used a 16-9 second frame to take control during a 72-37 win over the Red Hornets Tuesday.
“I thought we played outstanding basketball in the first half,” HL coach Phil Bader said. “But they started making shots in the second half. They are a good basketball team. I thought we competed well.”
Three players scored in double figures for Fullerton. Brandon Rasmussen led the way with 20 points, while Jordan Maxfield added 16 and Cole Horacek chipped in 13.
Quinston Larsen led Heartland Lutheran with 14 points, while Eli Oman added 12 in the loss.
Fullerton plays Central Valley in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul.
Heartland Lutheran (6-9) 15 9 7 6—37
Fullerton (8-3) 15 16 15 26—72
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Oman 12, Wiegert 3, Larsen 14, Rathjen 4, Nyanok 4.
FULLERTON—Knopik 2, Horacek 13, Gleason 9, Sensenig 7, Wetovick 2, Rasmussen 20, Maxfield 16, Gonsior 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boucher leads Wood River past C-2, No. 7 Crusaders
WOOD RIVER — Class C-2, No. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic couldn’t stop Boston Boucher.
The 5-8 junior scored 33 points during Wood River’s 61-54 win over the Crusaders Tuesday.
Baylie Codner added 15 points for Wood River.
Freshman Gracie Woods led GICC with 19 points, while Katie Maser added 13.
Grand Island CC (9-5) 5 10 15 24—54
Wood River (8-6) 8 12 17 24—61
GICC—Wilson 3, Maser 13, Rice 11, Steenson 6, Woods 19, Ghaifan 2.
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 3, Rauert 8, Boucher 33, Codner 15, Paulk 2.
