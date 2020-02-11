GIRLS
St. Paul 63, Ravenna 42
RAVENNA — The Poppert sisters combined to score 44 points during St. Paul’s victory over Ravenna.
Brooke Poppert led the Class C-1, No. 5 Wildcats with 28 points with a school-record seven 3-pointers, while younger sister Olivia added 16.
Morgyn Fiddelke and Ashlyn Fiddelke each paced the Bluejays with eight points.
St. Paul (19-2) 24 16 10 13—63
Ravenna (13-7) 13 10 10 9—42
ST. PAUL—B. Poppert 28, Lukasiewicz 6, Kosmicki 11, Thede 2, O. Poppert 16.
RAVENNA—Sklenar 6, McKeon 6, M. Fiddelke 8, Larsen 4, A. Fiddelke 8, Coulter 8, Hurt 2.
Fullerton 68, St. Edward 36
ST. EDWARD — Four players scored in double figures to lead Fullerton past St. Edward.
Hanna Plumbtree led the Warriors with 18 points, while Stormy Herman chipped in 17.
Alyssa Reardon had 21 points to lead the Beavers in the loss.
Fullerton (16-4) 20 19 14 15—68
St. Edward (6-15) 12 2 11 11—36
FULLERTON—H. Plumbtree 18, Herman 17, Cook 11, Kramer 10, Maxfield 6, Gonsior 4, Russell 2.
ST. EDWARD—Reardon 21, Cruise 8, Cumming 3, Olson 2, Werts 2.
Cross County 42, East Butler 32
BRAINARD — Cross County improved to 19-4 during its win over East Butler.
Erica Stratman paced the Cougars with 11 points.
Cross County (19-4) 9 13 12 8—42
East Butler (11-9) 12 5 3 12—32
CROSS COUNTY—Mentink 7, Schaefer 8, Noble 3, Anderson 8, Stratman 11, Hanson 5.
EAST BUTLER—Sullivan 6, A. Aerts 7, Rigatuso 2, L. Aerts 3, Hanky 14.
Heartland 52, Deshler 27
DESHLER — Odessa Ohrt had a game-high 16 points to lead Heartland past Deshler.
Kaelyn Buller chipped 12 for the Huskies.
Heartland (8-10) 18 15 10 9—52
Deshler (2-17) 4 5 10 8—27
HEARTLAND—Ohrt 16, Wetjen 7, Kroeker 4, L. Carr 2, T. Carr 3, Mestl 6, Buller 12, Janzen 2.
DESHLER—Schudt 6, Dubbert 7, Nash 6, Schmidt 2.
Th. Central 42, Don.-Trumbull 27
DONIPHAN — Maddie Smith scored 16 points during Doniphan-Trumbull’s loss to Thayer Central Friday.
Thayer Central (13-7) 15 8 7 12—42
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-10) 6 8 8 5—27
THAYER CENTRAL—Meyer 6, Havel 11, Hergott 3, Kiburz 8, Souerdyke 12, Fangmeier 2.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Shimmin 2, Schultz 3, Brummund 2, Smith 16, Fitch 2, Greathouse 2.
Dorchester 47, Hampton 42
DORCHESTER — Zaya Stuart led Hampton with 16 points in its loss to Dorchester Tuesday.
Hampton (9-11) 10 13 7 17—47
Dorchester (13-8) 12 13 7 10—42
HAMPTON—Ly. Dose 5, Hansen 2, Wylinski 4, Loveland 8, Stuart 16, Mersch 5, Li. Dose 2.
DORCHESTER—Bonilla 1, Cremer 5, A. Zoubek 10, Dochek 1, Weber 7, J. Zoubek 19, Novak 4.
Southern Valley 51, Gibbon 38
OXFORD — Kaylee Palmieri had 11 points for Gibbon in its loss to Southern Valley.
Gibbon (4-17) 15 7 6 10—38
Southern Valley (10-11) 17 11 8 15—51
GIBBON—Gillming 1, Castaneda 7, Palmieri 11, Bentley 6, Rockefeller 6, Walker 7.
SOUTHERN VALLEY—NA.
Elkhorn Valley 54, Cent. Valley 35
TILDEN — Central Valley fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and never recovered.
Vanessa Wood led the Cougars with 12 points.
Central Valley (7-14) 7 7 9 12—35
Elkhorn Valley (14-5) 21 17 8 8—54
CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 3, Poss 1, Barr 3, Wadsworth 1, Wright 2, V. Wood 12, Barner 2, Wadas 8, Young 3.
ELKHORN VALLEY—Gale 2, Flightwood 5, Beacon 4, Nall 10, Mosel 9, Block 23, Wilcox 1.
BOYS
Arcadia/LC 64, Ansley-Litchfied 58
LOUP CITY — Caden Kusek had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Arcadia/Loup City to the win over Ansley-Litchfield.
Jaden Jones chipped in 14 points for the Rebels.
Parker Lefever paced the Trojans with 13 points in the loss.
Ansley-Litchfield (14-6) 9 16 18 15—58
Arcadia/Loup City (12-7) 15 17 14 18—64
ANSLEY-LITCHFIELD—Cunningham 6, Finley 8, Holm 11, Henry 5, Bailey 12, LeFever 13, Schakei 3.
ARACDIA/LOUP CITY—Eurek 11, Rogers 5, Kusek 25, Schott 4, Dethlefs 2, Lewandowski 3, Jones 14.
St. Paul 68, Ravenna 59
RAVENNA — Tommy Wroblewski and Andy Poss combined to score 47 points during St. Paul’s win over Ravenna.
Poss led the Wildcats with 24 points, while Wroblewski added 23.
Markel Miigerl paced the Bluejays with 22 points in the loss.
St. Paul (16-5) 20 13 17 18—68
Ravenna 12 16 18 13—59
ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 23, Seward 2, Wells 3, Dugan 3, Poss 24, Larsen 11, Vogel 2.
RAVENNA—Anderson 3, Jarzynka 10, Schirmer 3, Miigerl 22, Mieth 8, Lockhorn 8, Vetke 2.
Don.-Trumbull 61, Thayer Central 44
DONIPHAN — Keithen Stafford put up 15 point to lead Doniphan-Trumbull to a win over Thayer Central.
Andrew Stock added 14 points for the Cardinals.
Thayer Central (5-14) 8 11 13 12—44
Doniphan-Trumbull (16-4) 13 20 15 13—61
THAYER CENTRAL—Heinrichs 7, Fischer 10, Templin 6, L. Wiedel 12, Harms 2, G. Wiedel 7.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 6, Sterner 10, Defamore 2, Shafer 6, Hendricks 2, Stock 14, Carpenter 4, Stafford 15, Harrenstein 3.
Cross County 58, East Butler 34
BRAINARD — Austin Vanhorn had a team-high 18 points during Cross County’s victory over East Butler.
Cross County 12 22 8 16—58
East Butler 7 9 5 13—34
CROSS COUNTY—Nielsen 2, C. Lundstrom 8, Hild 9, Hollinger 5, Noyd 9, Harrington-Newton 5, S. Lundstrom 2, Vanhorn 18.
EAST BUTLER—NA.
Cent. Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 55
TILDEN — Central Valley used a 14-1 first quarter and never looked back.
Ty Nekoliczak led the Cougars with 24 points while Morgan Behnk added 11.
Central Valley (13-8) 14 18 11 19—66
Elkhorn Valley (13-7) 1 18 19 17—55
CENTRAL VALLEY—Kelly 8, Rother 8, T. Nekoliczak 24, K. Nekoliczak 4, Landers 3, Behnk 11, Cargill 8.
ELKHORN VALLEY—Bra Ollendick 23, Hahne 5, Anderson 9, Evans 6, Bre. Ollendick 6, Rautenberg 6.
Fullerton 71, St. Edward 22
ST. EDWARD — Fullerton used a 26-6 first quarter and a 23-3 third quarter to take control against St. Edward.
Isaac Roberts led the Beavers with eight points in the loss.
Fullerton (15-4) 26 13 24 8—71
St. Edward (1-18) 6 10 3 3—22
FULLERTON—NA.
ST. EDWARD—Mowrey 5, Sutton 2, Roberts 8, Merrell 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.