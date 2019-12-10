BOYS

Adams Central 64, Wood River 33

WOOD RIVER — Class C-1, No. 8 Adams Central cruised to a 64-33 win over Wood River.

Cam Foster led the Patriots with 12 points, while Tyler Slechta added 11 and Gavin Lipovsky chipped in 10.

Adams Central (3-0) 17 22 17 8—64

Wood River (0-3) 3 8 11 11—33

ADAMS CENTRAL — Slechta 11, Bohlen 5, Eckhardt 7, Anderson 6, Sughroue 4, Vonderfecht 7, Foster 12, Lipovsky 10, Lindblad 2.

WOOD RIVER — NA.

Shelton 62, Harvard 43

HARVARD — Marcus Lauber had a team-high 18 points to lead Shelton to a 62-41 win over Harvard.

Ben Bombeck added 12 for the Bulldogs in the win.

Shelton (2-1) 13 13 18 18—62

Harvard (1-1) 14 5 14 10—41

SHELTON — Cheney 4, Wiehn 11, Ramos 11, Bombeck 12, Lauber 18, A. Lehn 7.Sutton 9.

HARVARD — N. Okraska 17, Harris 9, Sadd 2, Reazola7, Piper 2, B. Okraska 4.

Riverside 56, Summerland 32

CLEARWATER — Riverside jumped out to a 16-5 first quarter lead and never looked back during a 56-32 win.

Michael Bernt led the Chargers with 18 points, while Trent Carraher added 16.

Summerland (1-2) 5 11 10 6—32

Riverside (3-0) 16 14 15 11—56

SUMMERLAND — Napier 2, Wagner 6, Clifton 11, Rotherham12, Mlnarik 1.

RIVERSIDE —Berndt 18, Trey Carraher 5, Tren. Carraher 16, K. Carraher 9, VanDeWalle 2, Keehn 6.

Anselmo-Merna 54, Arcadia/LC 30

MERNA — Arcadia/Loup City suffered its first loss of the season during a 54-30 defeat to Anselmo-Merna.

Prestyn Rogers and Caden Kusek led the Rebels with 10 points each.

Arcadia/Loup City (2-1) 12 4 7 7—30

Anselmo-Merna (2-1) 13 17 16 8—54

ARCADIA/LOUP CITY — Garrelts 4, Jones 10, Rogers 3, Kusek 10, Scott 1, Dethlefs 1, Lewandowski 4.

ANSELMO-MERNA — D. Miller 6, Brandon 2, Safranek 2, Duryea 6, S. Miller 11, Liebhart 17, Downy 5, Porter 4.

Lutheran High NE 76, Twin River 62

GENOA — Twin River was outscored 45-35 in the second half during a 76-62 loss to Lutheran High Northeast.

Grant Swantek led the Titans with 13 points, while Carter Frenzen added 12 in the loss.

Lutheran High NE (2-1) 17 14 23 22—76

Twin River (1-2) 21 6 17 18—62

LUTHERAN HIGH NE — McKeown 4, Jackson 2, Colligan 13, Gebhardt 16, Koss 15, Kant 26.

TWIN RIVER — Graham 10, Ramaekers 9, Buhl 11, Swantek 13, Franzen 12, Hebda 7.

Sutton 66, Heartland 54

HENDERSON — Heartland fell to Class C-2 No. 4 Sutton 66-54.

Trajan Arbuck led the Huskies with 19 points in the loss.

Sutton 17 16 23 10—66

Heartland 9 6 20 19—54

SUTTON — Wiseman 3, Jones 10, Haight 2, Nunnenkamp 17, Haight 16, Skalka 7, Baldwin 11.

HEARTLAND — Wetjen 4, Arbuck 19, Boehr 5, Regier 6, Peters 10, Quiring 10.

Battle Creek 66, Central Valley 51

GREELEY — Central Valley fell to Battle Creek 66-51 Tuesday.

Central Valley scoring was not made available.

Battle Creek (2-1) 14 19 12 21—66

Central Valley (2-1) 8 12 16 15—51

BATTLE CREEK — NA.

CENTRAL VALLEY —NA.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Broken Bow 53, Amherst 27

BROKEN BOW — Class C-1, No. 4 Broken Bow jumped out to a 35-6 halftime lead and never looked back.

Kya Scott led the Indians with 17 points.

Broken Bow (3-0) 12 23 10 8—53

Amherst (0-3) 2 4 2 19—27

BROKEN BOW — Ka. Scott 8, Coleman 8, Carrizales 3, Schauda 3, Staples 3, Valasek 2, Ky. Scott 17, Neely 4, Oeltjen 3

AMHERST — Adam 2, Hadwiger 8, Graham-8, Fredrick 2, Miller 5, Stokebrand 2

Palmer 58, Elba 27

PALMER — Allie Kunze paced Palmer with 19 points during a 58-27 win over Elba.

Joslynn Donahey chipped in 10 points for the Tigers.

Laura Enrique led the Bluejays with 14 points, while Mackenzie McKoski added 10 in the loss.

Elba (0-1) 6 3 7 11—27

Palmer (2-1) 18 15 15 10—58

ELBA — M. McKoski 10, A. McKoski 3, Enriquez 14.

PALMER — Earl 6, C. Kunze 3, Menke 4, J. Donahey 10, A. Kunze 19, Bohlken 4, Shuda 4, Ortiz 2, E. Donahey 6.

Adams Central 80, Wood River 39

WOOD RIVER — Class C-1 No. 5 Adams Central used a 34-11 second quarter to take control during an 80-39 win over Wood River.

Boston Boucher led the Eagles with 13 points, while Jenna Rauert chipped in 11.

Adams Central (3-0) 14 34 12 20—80

Wood River (2-1) 9 11 11 8—39

ADAMS CENTRAL — NA.

WOOD RIVER — S. Gideon 3, Rauert 11, Boucher 13, E. Gideon 2, Codner 2, Paulk 8.

Giltner 43, McCool Junction 29

McCOOL JUNCTION — Giltner jumped out to a 16-7 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 43-29 win over McCool Junction.

Sydney Janzen paced the Hornets with 15 points.

Giltner (2-1) 16 4 11 12—43

McCool Junction (0-3) 7 9 9 4—29

GILTNER — Wilson 4, Watson 2, Ballard 10, Hunnicut 4, Janzen 15, Antle 8.

McCOOL JUNCTION — NA.

Shelton 52, Harvard 35

HARVARD — Shelton grabbed its first win of the season during a 52-35 win over Harvard.

Shelton stats were not made available.

Harvard (0-2) 18 17 11 6—52

Shelton (1-2) 6 7 9 13—35

HARVARD — Nierman 12, Strobl 6, Roberts 1, M. Whetstine-Jones 8, Julich 6, A. Whetstine-Jones 2.

SHELTON — NA.

Loomis 53, Kenesaw 45

KENESAW — Kenesaw fell to Loomis 53-45 Tuesday.

Meadow Wagoner led the Blue Devils with 20 points.

Loomis (1-2) 15 13 16 9—53

Kenesaw (0-3) 11 9 11 14—45

LOOMIS — NA

KENESAW — Legg 3, Gallagher 7, Williams 3, Steer 10, Wagoner 20, Nienhueser 2.

Sutton 57, Heartland 42

HENDERSON — Heartland had no answers for Kylie Baumert,

Baumert had a game-high 23 points to guide Sutton to a 57-42 win over the Huskies.

Allison Kroeker paced Heartland with 17 points.

Sutton (1-2) 13 20 16 8—57

Heartland (1-1) 9 10 16 7—42

SUTTON — Bautista 6, Rogers 3, Griess 12, Perrien 3, Collins 2, Baumert 23, Goerge 8.

HEARTLAND — Ohrt 8, Siebert 9, Wetjen 3, Kroeker 17, Buller 5.

Battle Creek 63, Central Valley 16

GREELEY — Reilly Young put up seven points during Central Valley’s 63-16 loss to Battle Creek.

Battle Creek (2-1) 13 29 18 12—63

Central Valley (0-3) 7 7 2 0—16

BATTLE CREEK — MaK. Taake 4, Mad. Taake 7, P. Taake 21, Zohner 12, Bolling 2, Seifert 12, Hrabanek 5.

CENTRAL VALLEY — Poss 1, Wadsworth 2, Wood 6, Young 7.

