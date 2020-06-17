Trey Randall is no stranger to Grand Island’s Legion baseball program.
And the opportunity to return to a familiar program and get a taste of coaching was too good to pass up.
So the senior-to-be at York College is back at Ryder Park for another summer, this time as the head coach of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive juniors.
“I was asked in the fall to be an assistant coach this year, and I want to coach in high school after I finish school,” Randall said. “Then this spring I was asked to be a head coach, and I knew that would be a great way to get experience. What better way to get my first experience at a high level?”
Although it isn’t a typical summer due to a shortened season, Randall wants to set the tone for his players, most of whom are getting their first taste of Legion baseball.
“We want to compete just like it is any regular season,” he said. “We want to improve and get better. We want to set the culture so these guys keep winning, especially into next spring’s season. The schedule may be different, but we want to compete just as hard.”
Pitching options won’t be a concern for Randall.
“I played five years of Legion ball, and this is the first time I’ve been with a team with 16 or 17 pitchers,” he said. “We’re a pretty deep team.
“I think we’ll come ready to play and ready to compete. We want to get these guys ready to compete at the next level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.