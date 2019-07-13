HASTINGS — Trevor Johnson tossed a no-hitter to lead Home Federal to a 5-0 win over Gretna in the Kearney/Hastings tournament Sunday at Duncan Field.
Johnson held Gretna hitless while striking out eight and walking four.
“We saw the potential that Trevor Johnson has on the mound,” Home Federal assistant coach Chris Langin said. “On occasion, he was reaching 85 mph and he as throwing strikes.
“Last year, he struggled in juniors even though he had above-average velocity for that level. He’s really worked hard and has learned to become a pitcher.”
Recording a no-hitter in spacious Duncan Field isn’t easy with plenty of room for a bloop single to drop in the outfield.
“There’s a lot of space and it’s bigger than Coors Field,” Langin said. “Trevor did a tremendous job with eight strikeouts. That only left 13 outs to make in the field.”
Noah Halsey led Home Federal at the plate by going 3 for 3 with two runs. Jay Gustafson added a pair of hits.
Earlier in the day, Home Federal (17-19) topped Beatrice 12-3 in five innings.
Javier Cruz didn’t allow an earned run on three hits while striking out nine with one walk.
“Javy had his fastball working, and the biggest thing is he wasn’t walking anybody,” Langin said. “At one point in the game he struck out six or seven in a row.”
Rans Sanders was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Halsey and Gustafson added two hits apiece for Home Federal, which jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning.
“Seven runs right away came with some of our best hitting all year,” Langin said. “It was nice to see after we’ve been struggling with our bats this season.”
Home Federal wraps up its play in the tournament — and in the regular season — Sunday with a 10 a.m. game in Kearney against the Millard Sox.
Beatrice 000 12—3 3 1
Home Federal 700 5x—12 8 2
WP—Cruz. 2B—HF, Gustafson.
Home Federal (17-19) 002 102 0—5 7 1
Gretna 000 000 0—0 0 3
WP—Johnson. 2B—HF, Cahoy.