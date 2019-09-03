Two matches and two victories over top-10 opponents for Grand Island Central Catholic.
Still, coach Sharon Zavala wasn’t exactly focused on the big picture after the Class C-1 No. 1-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Crusaders beat No. 9 Blue Hill 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 at home Tuesday night. Perhaps that’s because GICC faces yet another significant test on Thursday, playing at No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia.
“Our serve-receive passing was probably about as poor as it has been and that really hurt us,” Zavala said. “Blue Hill’s defense and serve-receive was good — we only missed three serves, but we didn’t serve-receive very well and that makes it more difficult for your setter and your hitters.”
After winning the first two sets, the Crusaders (2-0) started slowly in the third and fell behind 7-2. Down 8-4 following a rotation violation, a five-minute delay while the officials and Zavala sorted out the details appeared to energize Central Catholic as it responded with a 12-5 run to lead 16-12 on an Allison Kalvoda kill.
Blue Hill (1-5) battled back to tie the third set at 19-19 and 22-all, but the Crusaders took control from there.
Another Kalvoda kill, a four-hit violation by the Bobcats and kill from Chloe Cloud gave GICC its second consecutive 3-0 sweep after beating No. 4 Superior in its season opener.
Kalvoda finished with a match-high 14 kills for the Crusaders with seven of them coming in set three. Gracie Woods added 13 kills for GICC, including five in the third set.
“Part of it was that our outside hitters were making better decisions,” Zavala said of GICC’s ability to rally in the third set. “They had to come through for us because our passing wasn’t good enough to get the ball to our middles.
“I also thought Chloe did some nice things. She causes problems for other teams in the middle.”
Katie Maser finished with 32 assists and 16 digs for GICC. Kate McFarland recorded a team-high 26 digs for the Crusaders and Lauryn Willman had 14 digs.
Brooklyn Kohmetscher and Madison Menke had eight kills apiece for Blue Hill. Jasmine Menke had 11 assists and India Mackin added eight assists for the Bobcats, who are the defending Class C-2 state tournament champions.
“It’s always kind of intimidating, seeing Central Catholic on your schedule every year because you know they’re going to be good, no matter what,” Blue Hill coach Jessica Diehl said. “It was a little bit more intimidating this year because we lost five seniors from last season and we’re only returning two players who played a lot on varsity last year.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of how our girls played tonight. They pushed hard and it was our best full match so far this season.”
Zavala worked 13 players into the Crusader lineup against the Bobcats. She said part of having such a large rotation was the desire to rest senior Avery Kalvoda, who is nursing an ankle injury. But Zavala said she was also experimenting to a degree.
“We have a lot of depth and I’ve got to kind of figure out our lineup,” Zavala said. “We’re just trying to evaluate still and come up with the roles that are going to best fit our kids.”
With St. Cecilia up next, Zavala said the Crusaders will have plenty to work on Wednesday in practice.
“A lot of mistakes were made tonight, but they were mistakes that can be corrected,” Zavala said. “We were able to come out with a win. That’s always a good thing, but we’ve got a lot of things we have to fix to play with a team like St. Cecilia.”
