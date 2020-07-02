Home Federal seniors split with Waverly
WAVERLY — The Home Federal seniors split a doubleheader at Waverly on Thursday.
Home Federal (9-8) led 2-0 after three innings in the opener, but Waverly struck for four runs in the fifth to pull out a 5-2 victory.
Mike Buhrman had two of Home Federal’s three hits.
In the second game, Nick Leduc’s RBI single to right field in the sixth inning scored Ace McKinnis to break a 2-2 tie and led to a 3-2 Home Federal victory.
McKinnis and Leduc both finished 2 for 3.
Rans Sanders threw a complete game, allowing the two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Home Federal 101 000 0—2 3 0
Waverly 000 140 x—5 4 2
LP—Johnson.
Home Federal (9-8) 001 011 0—3 2 1
Waverly 000 020 0—2 5 3
WP—Sanders. 2B—HF, McKinnis.
Sutton sweeps Dinsdale Automotive
Sutton used a pair of one-run victories to sweep Dinsdale Automotive by identical 5-4 scores Thursday at Ryder Park. The Grand Island juniors, who fell to 3-8 on the season, have lost by one run in four of their eight setbacks.
Ayden Beran was 3 for 4 with a RBI to lead Dinsdale Automotive in the first game. Tegan Lemkau was 2 for 3 with a double, Caiden Rath was 2 for 4 and Riley Chrastil had a double for Grand Island.
Sutton scored an unearned run in the top of the sixth to spoil a strong outing by Dinsdale Automotive relief pitcher Hunter Jensen. The right-hander allowed one hit and no earned runs in 3 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Jensen was 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and drew two walks to lead Dinsdale’s effort in the nightcap. However, Grand Island stranded 15 runners on base in the contest, including leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh when a line drive to right field off the bat of Lemkau was snagged for the final out.
Sutton 210 101 0—5 6 3
Dinsdale Automotive 101 110 0—4 8 3
W—Bonnell. L—Jensen. Sv—M.Jones. 2B—Sutton, Ohrt; Dinsdale Automotive, Chrastil, Lemkau.
Sutton 110 110 1—5 8 3
Dinsdale Automotive (3-8) 010 101 1—4 6 2
W—Stark. L—Seyler. Sv—Olsen. 2B—Sutton, M.Jones; Dinsdale Automotive, Powers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.