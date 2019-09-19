Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City
CAIRO — Centura rallied to knock off Class C-2, No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9 Thursday.
Elayna Holcomb led the Centurions with 27 kills, 24 digs and seven blocks. Jadyn Gentleman led the defense with 41 digs. Amber Baldwin had 52 assists.
Calli Bauer led the Rebels with 20 kills, while Capri Dethlefs chipped in 12. Nadia VanSlyke had 42 assists, while Creighton Harrington and Dethlefs each had 12 digs.
Central City Triangular
CENTRAL CITY — Aurora went 1-1 at the Central City Triangular Thursday.
The Huskies downed Central City 25-16, 25-15. Paxtyn Dummer led the Huskies with eight kills and 11 digs. Raina Cattau added 15 assists. Jade Erickson had six digs, Rylie Young five set assists and Eberle and Alexis Ferris three kills each for the Bison.
Columbus Lakeview defeated Aurora 25-16, 25-22 in the other match. Dummer led the Huskies with nine kills, while Gracee Pohlmann added. Cassidy Knust led the defense with 23 digs.
Columbus Lakeview topped the Bison 25-18, 25-12 in the first match. Ellie Krance had seven digs, Teagan Haynes five kills and Jacey Eberle seven assists for Central City.
Central Valley Triangular
GREELEY — Nebraska Christian won two matches at the Central Valley Triangular.
The Class D-2, No. 10 Eagles opened with a 25-21, 25-22 win over Central Valley. Grace Langemeier had seven kills, Kendyl Jividen two aces, Tabitha Seip eight kills and Sidney McHargue 16 set assists. Neleigh Poss had three blocks and Vanessa Wood had 13 digs for the Cougars in the loss.
Nebraska Christian (8-0) downed Burwell 22-25, 25-16, 25-17 in its second match. Langemeier had 17 kills, Molly Griees five and Seip and McHargue four each.
In the other match, Central Valley defeated Burwell 19-25, 25-21, 25-18. Vanessa Wood had 11 kills, while Ashlyn Wright chipped in 10 and Kensey Wads had 30 set assists.
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN — Adams Central pulled out a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 victory over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Caitlyn Scott led the Patriots with 10 kills, while Jessica Babcock added seven. Kyara Fike had nine digs and Chelsey Wiseman and Elizabeth Anderson had 17 and 16 assists, respectively.
Cross County def. Heartland
HENDERSON — Cross County improved to 7-0 after posting a 11-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 over Heartland.
Erica Stratman led the Cougars with 13 kills and six blocks, while Cortlyn Schaefer chipped in eight kills and 17 digs, and Chloe Sandell had seven. Amanda Giannou had 26 assists.
Rhianna Wilhelm led the Huskies with 10 kills and 15 assists, while Kalea Wetjen had eight kills and Cassidy Siebert chipped seven. Gabrielle Siebert had 15 assists and 16 digs for Heartland.
Humphrey/Lindsay HF Triangular
HUMPHREY — The High Plains volleyball team went 1-1 at the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Triangular.
The Storm fell to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 25-9, 25-12, but bounced back to defeat Clarkson-Leigh 25-22, 25-19. Brooke Bannister led High Plains with eight kills against Clarkson-Leigh.
Fullerton def. Twin River
GENOA — Fullerton grabbed a 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16 victory over Twin River Thursday.
Marissa Morris led the Titans with 25 kills, four ace serves and 12 digs. Eva Fehringer chipped in 28 assists.
Cedar Bluffs def. St. Edward
ST. EDWARD — St. Edward fell to Cedar Bluffs 26-24, 25-20, 25-10.
Emma Olsen led the Beavers with nine kills, while Lacie Cruise had nine assists.
