VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia-Loup City def. Wood River
LOUP CITY — Arcadia-Loup City swept past Wood River 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 on opening night.
Calli Bauer led the Rebels with 12 kills and three blocks, while Capri Dethlefs had six kills. Nadia Vanskyle had 20 assists and four ace serves for ALC.
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek
FAIRFIELD — Adams Central had 16 ace serves during a 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 victory over Sandy Creek.
Caitlyn Scott led the Patriots with 14 kills, while Jessica Babcock had 11 kills and five ace serves.
Broken Bow def. Hershey
BROKEN BOW — Class C-1, No. 7 Broken Bow grabbed a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 win over Hershey to open its season.
Majesta Valasek led the Indians with 23 kills. Kailyn Scott chipped in 29 assists, while Madison Neely and Kya Scott each had eight digs.
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN — Centura opened its season with 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 sweep over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Elayna Holcomb paced the Centurions with 14 kills and 18 digs, while Sydney Davis chipped in seven kills. Amber Baldwin had 24 set assists.
Cross County def. Fullerton
FULLERTON — Cross County posted a 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 win over Fullerton Thursday.
Cortlyn Schaefer led the Cougars with 17 kills and 11 digs while Erica Stratman chipped in 10 kills and 11 blocks.
Heartland def. Palmer
PALMER — Heartland was victorious in its first match of season in a 25-16, 25-21, 25-12 win over Palmer.
Kalea Wetjen led the Huskies with eight kills and three ace serves, while Allison Kroeker added six kills. Gabrielle Siebert had 15 assists.
Ravenna def. Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Ravenna earned a 25-13, 18-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-10 victory over Central City Thursday.
Jessica Ohlman led the Bison with seven kills and four blocks, while Jacey Eberle had 14 assists and Jade Erickson had 17 digs.
St. Paul def. David City
DAVID CITY — Class C-1, No. 4 St. Paul claimed a 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 victory over David City.
Josie Jakubowski paced the Wildcats with 12 kills, while Brooke Poppert added eight. Olivia Poppert chipped in 30 assists.
Wahoo Triangular
WAHOO — Aurora fell to a pair of top rated teams at the Wahoo Triangular Thursday.
The Huskies opened with a 25-19. 25-16 loss to Class C-1, No. 1 Wahoo. Paxtyn Dummer led Aurora with four kills, while Kassidy Hudson and Jaylee Schuster each added three. Cassidy Knust had 10 digs.
Then Aurora fell to Class B, No. 4 Norris 25-15, 25-14. Hudson and Gracee Pohlmann each had two kills, while Knust chipped in six digs.
FOOTBALL
Central Valley 56, Riverside 20
WOLBACH— Central Valley opened its season with a 56-20 victory over Riverside.
Jackson McIntrye scored four total touchdowns, three rushing and a kickoff return for the Cougars.
Michael Bernt had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown for the Chargers.