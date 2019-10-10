CROSS COUNTRY
Islander boys medal two at HAC
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team had a pair of medalwinners at a cold Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Thursday at Kearney Country Club.
Juan Garcia came in 11th in 16:49.14 while Jacob Kosmicki was 13th in 16:57.69.
The Islanders placed fourth with 104 points, trailing Lincoln Southwest (23), Fremont (71) and Lincoln High (102).
Grand Island’s girls finished 10th with 259 points. The top Islander was McKenna Marsh (25th, 20:44.47).
Heartland Athletic Conference
BOYS
Team Scoring
Lincoln Southwest 33, Fremont 71, Lincoln East 102, Grand Island 104, Lincoln North Star 107, Lincoln Pius X 142, Lincoln Northeast 206, Norfolk 224, Kearney 253, Lincoln Southeast 258, Lincoln High 261.
Individuals
1, Thomas Oliver, Lincoln East, 15:59.44; 2, Tyler Boyle, Lincoln Southwest, 16:04.67; 3, Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:26.77; 4, Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star, 16:31.49; 5, Gavin Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X, 16:33.41; 6, Trevor Acton, Lincoln Southwest, 16:35.66; 7, Grant Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 16:43.81; 8, Drew Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 16:44.67; 9, Daniel Pierce, Lincoln North Star, 16:47.88; 10, Jack Nolley, Lincoln Southwest, 16:47.88; 11, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:49.14; 12, Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:54.84; 13, Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island, 16:57.69; 14, Matthew Protzman, Norfolk, 16:58.37; 15, Finian Herbert, Lincoln East, 16:58.39.
Grand Island Results
11, Juan Garcia, 16:49.14; 13, Jacob Kosmicki, 16:57.69; 18, Eder Garcia, 17:04.84; 21, Gage Long, 17:10.43; 41, Erik Carrasco, 17:46.98; 46, Jerome Silva, 17:54.14; 51, Payton Sindelar, 18:00.58.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Lincoln East 33, Fremont 50, Lincoln Southwest 111, Lincoln Pius X 117, Kearney 180, Lincoln Southeast 193, Lincoln High 197, Lincoln North Star 210, Norfolk 228, Grand Island 259, Lincoln Northeast 266.
Individuals
1, Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 18:33.31; 2, Elli Dahl, Fremont, 18:55.79; 3, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:05.43; 4, Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, 19:07.78; 5, Jenna Muma, Lincoln East, 19:08.10; 6, Lizzy Kramer, Lincoln Pius X, 19:08.20; 7, Mara Hemmer, Fremont, 19:17.45; 8, Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast, 19:17.49; 9, Grace Bonsall, Kearney, 19:44.91; 10, Mia Wagner, Fremont, 19:51.72; 11, Taylor Searcey, Lincoln East, 19:54.38; 12, Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 20:01.03; 13, Abbie Schmidt, Lincoln East, 20:01.54; 14, Ellyn King, Lincoln Southeast, 20:02.26; 15, Emily Nau, Fremont, 20:03.40.
Grand Island Results
25, McKenna Marsh, 20:44.47; 42, Aubry Pikop, 21:17.24; 62, Ashtyn Cheetsos, 22:50.80; 63, Teagan Cheetsos, 22:59.44; 67, Myleigh Lawver, 23:33.55; 69, Meleny Ceballos, 24:01.43; 70, Macy McDonald, 24:15.70.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellevue East sweeps Islanders
OMAHA — Bellevue East swept Grand Isla nd Senior High 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday.
Emma Hilderbrand led a balanced Islande r attack with seven kills. Anna McCoy and Lilly Reed both had six and Ella Beckstrom added five.
Camaron Pfeifer had nine digs and nine set assists while Tori Hale had 11 set assists for Grand Island (1-21).
Duchesne tops Vikings
OMAHA — In a top 10 meeting, Class B No. 4-rated Omaha Duchesne swept No. 9 Northwest 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 on Thursday.
No other information was provided.
