CROSS COUNTRY
Northwest girls third at York Invite
YORK — Northwest’s girls cross country team had four medalists to finish third at the York Invitational.
Hastings, led by medalist Chelsey Espinoza, wont he team title with 14 points. Waverly was second with 38 and Northwest third with 41.
Lexie Lilienthal led the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in 22:37.95. Megan Freeman was ninth (22:59.03), Alyssa Earl 12th (23:15.06) and Madeline Krolikowski 15th (23:40.46).
The Northwest boys finished sixth with 100 points. Hastings took the boys title with 18. Jaydon Welsh and Landon Eckhardt with 1-2 for the Tigers.
Jacob Kaminski led the Vikings with a 25th-place finish (20:09.83).
York Invitational
BOYS
Team Scoring
Hastings 18, York 31, Adams Central 54, Waverly 55, Fillmore Central 89, Northwest 100.
Individuals
1, Jaydon Welsch, HAS, 17:10.38; 2, Landon Eckhardt, HAS, 17:33.17; 3, Dean Erdkamp, YOR, 7:40.29; 4, Luke Bonifas, AC, 17:42.75; 5, Conrad Schroeder, WAV, 17:51.23; 6, Jonathan Lopez, HAS, 18:03.78; 7, Colin Pinneo, YOR, 18:12.32; 8, Jake Schmid, YOR, 18:16.62; 9, Aaron Ochsner, HAS, 18:18.66; 10, Garrett Nichols, FC, 18:19.33; 11, Tyler Sanderson, HAS, 18:25.93; 12, Kolton Jueneman, WAV, 18:34.92; 13, James Bonde, YOR, 18:35.75; 14, Jackson Schmid, YOR, 18:37.17; 15, Tristen Obermiller, AC, 18:37.23.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Hastings 14, Waverly 38, Northwest 41, Adams Central 70, York 86.
Individuals
1, Chelsey Espinoza, HAS, 20:09.85; 2, Grace Reiman, AC, 21:37.75; 3, Mary Ferrone, HAS, 22:07.52; 4, Dulce Lopez, HAS, 22:34.13; 5, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 22:37.95; 6, Jessie Nguyen, HAS, 22:46.93; 7, Leah Rasmussen, WAV, 22:51.94; 8, Grace Lange, WAV, 22:54.80; 9, Megan Freeman, NW, 22:59.03; 10, Madison Schwarzenbach, WAV, 23:07.12; 11, GillIyan Hueske, HAS, 23:13.83; 12, Alyssa Earl, NW, 23:15.06; 13, Dylan Sorben, WAV, 23:15.91; 14, Hayden Weiss, HAS, 23:21.64; 15, Madeline Krolikowski, NW, 23:40.46.
VOLLEYBALL
Red Hornets drop two at triangular
HUMPHREY — Heartland Lutheran dropped two matches to top 10 opponents at the Humphrey St. Francis Triangular.
Class D-2 No. 10 St. Francis downed the Red Hornets 25-5, 25-7. Maggie and Mollie Bexten combined for 15 digs for Heartland Lutheran.
Class D-2 No. 5 Nebraska Christian then defeated Heartland Lutheran 25-14, 25-12. Carli Maier had three kills and 11 digs for the Red Hornets (9-12). Mollie Bexten had four set assist.
“We just seemed a little lax. We didn’t have much fire,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “I think that’s more of the mental side of things.”
Heartland Lutheran plays at Harvard Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Islanders fifth at HAC meet
NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High finished fifth at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at the Norfolk Country Club.
The Islanders shot 396. Lincoln Southwest won the team title at 354.
Lilly Zoellner shot a 94 to finish 11th for the Islanders. Paige Pehrson finished 12th with a 95.
HAC Championship
At Norfolk Country Club
Team Scoring
Lincoln Southwest 354, Lincoln Pius X 359, Kearney 389, Lincoln East 394, Grand Island 396, Lincoln Southeast 404, Fremont 414, Norfolk 442, Lincoln Northeast 452, Lincoln North Star 471, Lincoln High 504.
Individual Medalists
1, Strickland, Southwest, 77; 2, Kolbas, Pius X, 81; 3, Adler, Southwest, 82; 4, Maiyo, Southeast, 87; 5, Carr, Pius X, 87; 6. Sothan, Southeast, 88; 7, Edwards, Kearney, 92; 8, Kuehn, Pius X, 92;9, White, Fremont, 93; 10, Steele, Southwest, 94; 11, Zoellner, Grand Island 94; 12. Pehrson, Grand Island, 95; 13, Knutson, East, 97; 14, Dumler, East, 97; 15. Miller, Fremont 98.
SOFTBALL
Vikings drop pair at North Platte
NORTH PLATTE — Class B No. 8-rated Northwest lost both games of a doubleheader at North Platte on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (22-9) scored five runs in the third inning and six in the fourth to run rule the Vikings 14-4 in the opener. Northwest (18-8) was only outhit 13-11 but committed the only three errors of the game. Skylee Nelson and Emily Stein both had a pair of hits.
North Platte used a three-run fifth inning to edge the Vikings 4-2 in the second game. Shay Fila and Alicyn O’Neill both had a pair of hits for Northwest. Stein took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits with 11 strikeotus and one walk.
The Vikings have a quick turnaround for Friday’s Central Conference tournament in Hastings. They open at 10:45 p.m. against the winner between Lexington and Columbus Lakeview.
Northwest 002 2—4 11 3
North Platte 215 6—14 13 0
LP—Laurent. 2B—NW, Stein.
Northwest (18-8) 000 002 0—2 6 0
North Platte (22-9) 000 031 x—4 4 2
LP—Stein.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.