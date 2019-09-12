GIRLS GOLF
Islanders win division at LPS
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High won the Highlands Division at the Lincoln Public Schools Golf Classic Thursday at Highlands Golf Course.
G.I.’s Lilly Zoellner was medalist with a 79. Teammate Sam Hansen was second at 84 and Paige Pehrson third at 85.
Sadie Pehrson shot 96 and Hailey Kenkel 102 for the Islanders.
Team Scoring
Grand Island 344, Kearney 347, Millard West 385, Beatrice 389, Columbus 409, Millard South 422, Lincoln NS 425, Norfolk 431, Lincoln NE 432, Mercy/Ralston 439, Bellevue West 467, Lincoln High 521.
Individual Medalists
1, Lilly Zoellner, GI, 79; 2, Sam Hansen, GI, 84; 3, Paige Pehrson, GI, 85; 4, Betsey Lewis, KEA, 85; 5, Emily Jensen, KEA, 85; 6, Eve Edwards, KEA, 89; 7, Hannah Lydiatt, KEA, 89; 8, Riley Wrhel, LNE, 90; 9, Megan Ernst, KEA, 91; 10, Kylie Blume, NOR, 91.
Northwest fourth at Lakeview
COLUMBUS — Northwest shot 359 to finish fourth at the Columbus Lakeview Invitational.
Aurora won the team title with a 344. Aurora’s Danica Badura was medalist.
Avery Hermesch was 13th for Northwest, Hailey Schuster 14th and Lanie Fry 15th.
No individual scores were available.
Columbus Lakeview Invitational
Team Scoring
Aurora 344, Columbus Scotus 361, Lincoln Christian 368, Northwest 379, West Point/Beemer 405, Shelby 428, Boone Central 439, Fremont Bergan 443, Columbus Lakeview 446, Schuyler 453, Central City 456.
Individuals (Scores not available)
1, Danica Badura, AUR; 2, Taylor Van Ostrand, LC; 3, Abby Brodersen, BC; 4, Kailey Johnson, WPB; 5, Alaina Dierman, CS; 6, Jaycee Ternus, CS; 7, Taryn Smith, AUR; 8, Lily Bojanski, FB; 9, Makenzie Enderlin, CS; 10, Shelbie Woerman, WPB; 11, Sara Mordan, LC; 12, Riley Darbro, AUR; 13, Avery Hermesch, NW; 14, Hailey Schuster, NW.15, Lanie Fry, NW.
VOLLEYBALL
GICC wins two at triangular
SUTTON — Class C-2, No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic won two matches at the Sutton Triangular.
The Crusaders downed Sutton 25-19, 25-13 in the first match. Avery Kalvoda had nine kills and served eight points. Allison Kalvoda had seven kills and Gracie Woods six.
Katie Maser delivered 21 set assists while Lauryn Willman had 10 points and two aces. Kate McFarland had 10 digs.
GICC (4-1) then defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 25-10, 25-21. Avery Kalvoda had eight kills, Woods six with two aces and Allison Kalvoda five kills.
Master had 23 set assists with five points and two aces. Willman added 15 digs and two aces. McFarland had 19 digs and seven points while Haily Asche had 10 digs and five points.
Vikings fall to North Platte in 4
NORTH PLATTE — North Platte topped Northwest 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20 on Thursday.
“I felt like we came out very flat and expected to win instead of actually playing to win,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We were outplayed at the net for the first two sets. Something we have said over and over is getting a strong start and we have yet to see that.
“We have been challenging the girls to serve and pass better and tonight I felt that our serve receive did very well. Now we just need the pieces to all come together at the same time.”
Whitney Brown had 20 set assists, 19 points and three aces for the Vikings (3-3). Lauren Hauser contributed 10 kills and 15 points. Addie Warner had 17 digs and 14 points while Rylie McNelis finished with 11 set assists and Sophia McKinney had 10 digs.
The teams will meet again Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Kearney Invite.
Red Hornets go 1-1 at Cedar Bluffs
CEDAR BLUFFS — Heartland Lutheran split two matches at the Cedar Bluffs Invitational
The Red Hornets dropped the opener Cedar Bluffs 25-15, 17-25, 25-14. Carli Maier had six kills while Brianna Vanbibber and Mollie Baxton had four each. Baxton also added eight set assists. Meyer had 12 digs, Baxton and Vanbibber 8.
Heartland Lutheran (4-6) bounced back to down Nebraska Lutheran 12-25, 25-17, 27-25. Maier had nine kills and Vanbibber five. Baxton had 10 set assists and Bryann Saddler five. Baxten, Maier and Abbigeal Nielson had 12 digs each.
“I was pleased with the girls coming back from lsing that first match,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “We started really slow against Nebraska Lutheran, but they regrouped well and played like they know how to play.”
BOYS TENNIS
GICC shuts down Patriots
Grand Island Central Catholic won four of five singles matches and went on to post an 8-1 victory over Adams Central at Ryder Park.
Eli Fox, Jackson Farias, Daniel Martinez-Rey, Jacob McNamara and Jack Friesen all won singles matches for the Crusaders.
Farias and Martinez-Rey teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, McNamara and Friesen at No. 2 doubles and Jonathan Schardt and Bowdie Fox at No. 3 doubles.
GICC 8, Adams Central 1
Singles
No. 1 — Eli Fox, GICC def. Gavin Lipovsky 8-2.
No. 2 — Travis Niemayer, AC, def. Jonathan Schardt 8-3.
No.3 — Jackson Farias< GICC, def. Nathan Sughroue, 8-3.
No. 4 — Daniel Martinez-Rey, GICC, def. Alex Lowry, 8-2.
No. 5 — Jacob McNamara, GICC, def. Brennan Wrightsman, 8-0.
No. 6 — Jack Friesen, GICC, def. Nick Kulwicki, 8-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Farias/Martinez-Rey, GICC, def. Lipovsky/Niemeyer, 8-6.
No. 2 — McNamara/Friesen, GICC, def. Lowry/Wrightsman, 8-3.
No. 3 — Jonathan Schardt/Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Kulwicki/Sughroue, 8-6.
SOFTBALL
Islanders split at Northeast
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High went 1-1 during Thursday’s doubleheader at Lincoln Northeast.
The Islanders rolled to an 11-2 victory in five innings in the first game. Alondra Martinez pitched a one-hitter.
Andrea Palma was 4 for 4. Stacy Wells went 3 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run. Rya Chavez added a pair of hits.
“In the first game Alondra Martinez did a great job of working ahead in the count and throwing a lot of strikes,” Islanders coach K.C. Hehnke said. “It was great to see her throw a one-hitter.”
Northwest earned the split with an 8-5 victory after scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Palma was 2 for 4 with a double. Kamdyn Barrientos also had two hits.
“Game 2 we just let the pressure get the best of us in the sixth inning,” Hehnke said. “We rushed plays instead of slowing the game down and make the plays routine. Both Palma and Alondra Martinez pitched well and hit their spots.”
The Islanders host Class A No. 6-rated Lincoln North Star on Tuesday.
Grand Island 350 03—11 12 2
Lincoln NE 101 00—2 1 1
WP—Martinez. 3B—GI, Ramos. HR—GI, Wells.
Grand Island (8-12) 200 002 1—5 10 5
Lincoln NE (11-8) 000 125 x—8 8 1
LP—Martinez. 2B—GI, Barrientos.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gellatly lead GICC at ALC Invite
LOUP CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls cross country team had a pair of top three finishers during Thursday’s Arcadia/Loup City Invite.
Raegan Gellatly finished second (23:34) and Grace Herbek was third (23:46). GICC’s other runners were Rylee Lonnemann (26:05), Julia Pilsl (27:53), Caitlyn McCarraher (30:12), Lidia Ramirez (31:54) and Sara McCarraher (32:17).
Jarit Mejia was the lone boys medalist by finishing 10th (20:56). GICC’s other runners were Ayden Encinger (24:12), Chris Kizitos (26:30) and Kylan Puente (27:58).
