BOYS BASKETBALL
Crusaders rally past Lincoln Lutheran
LINCOLN — Despite trailing 47-40 with 1:57 remaining, Class C-2 preseason No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic was able to rally for a 50-49 win over Lincoln Lutheran Thursday.
“We were able to speed them up and force some turnovers,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said.
Marcus Lowry hit a key 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, then stole the ensuing inbound pass and fed the ball to Isaac Herbek. Herbek was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to give the Crusaders the lead, and they got a defensive stop to seal the win.
Russell Martinez and Herbek led GICC with 14 points apiece.
GICC (1-0) 8 12 14 16—50
Lincoln Lutheran (0-1) 11 6 19 13—49
GICC—Martinez 14, Bales 8, Wenzl 2, Herbek 14, Lowry 7, Jengmer 5.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN—Volin 12, Zager 4, Bartels 2, T. Lebo 11, Jenkins 8, Hoefs 2, K. Lebo 3, Puelz 7.
Papio South tops Islanders
LINCOLN — Class A preseason No. 8-rated Papillion-La Vista South outscored Grand Island Senior High 29-12 in the third quarter to pull away for a 75-50 victory in the Tip-Off Classic Thursday at Lincoln High.
Jared Mattley scored 16 points to lead the Titans, including four 3-pointers.
Them Koang piled up 27 points for the Islanders while Isaac Traudt added 15 points.
“I thought that offensively we did some really good things,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Them did a really nice job on the interior. I thought our guards did a really good job of getting him the ball. And I don’t think we did a very good job of that in our Jamboree game against Hastings, so we definitely grew on that side.
“On the defensive side of the floor, 75 is a number that we’re not going to be able to overcome. We got to keep our teams in the 50s because the firepower that we have offensively probably isn’t going to be upwards of 60-65 points, so we have to sure some things up on the defensive side of the floor and we got to be able to find a way to get some depth.”
Papio South (1-0) 18 12 29 16—75
Grand Island (0-1) 12 13 12 13—50
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH—Mattley 16, Culp 3, Beckenhauer 6, Jones 3, Brocaille 13, Medeck 3, Cassoutt 11, Dempsey 12, Lee 8.
GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH—Gustafson 7, Douglass 1, Traudt 15, Koang 27.
Red Hornets down Spalding Academy
SPALDING — Three players scored in double figures to lead Heartland Lutheran to a 48-36 victory over Spalding Academy.
Christian Wiegert paced the Red Hornets with 17 points. Josh Rathjen added 12 points and Eli Oman finished with 10.
“It went well,” Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader said. “We had a little lull in the second and third quarters, but we finished strong.”
Dan Diessner’s 13 points topped the scoring for the Shamrocks.
Heartland Lutheran (1-0) 18 13 3 14—48
Spalding Academy (0-1) 4 14 7 11—36
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Jones 5, Oman 10, Wiegert 17, Bader 2, Rathjen 12, Nyanok 2.
SPALDING ACADEMY—Kleffner 9, Esch 6, Bauer 5, Carraher 3, Diessner 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maser sends GICC past Lincoln Lutheran
LINCOLN — Katie Maser’s 10-footer to beat the buzzer sent Class C-2 preseason No. 10-rated Grand Island Central Catholic to a 30-28 win over Lincoln Lutheran.
“It was a rough one for us,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “We got into foul trouble right away, struggled to run our offense and our defense wasn’t great. But it’s always nice to get a win.”
Rylie Rice finished with a game-high 12 points while Maser had 10.
GICC (1-0) 7 4 6 13—30
Lincoln Lutheran (0-1) 7 9 3 9—28
GICC—Heidelk 2, Kalvoda 1, Maser 10, Rice 12, Benson 2, Wood 1, Cloud 2.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN—Poppe 5, Bergt 1, Ernstmeyer 8, Steinbauer 8, Wohlgemuth 6.
Red Hornets rout Spalding Academy
SPALDING — Heartland Lutheran jumped out to a 24-10 halftime lead en route to a season-opening 45-16 victory over Spalding Academy Thursday.
“It was a very good first game,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “The kids did a nice job staying under control on offense. We did an outstanding job defensively.”
Carli Maier led Heartland Lutheran with 13 points while Brianna Van Bibber added 10.
Heartland Lutheran (1-0) 16 8 13 8—45
Spalding Academy (0-1) 8 2 0 6—16
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Nguyen 2, Niemeier 2, Bexten 8, Graham 4, Van Bibber 10, Maier 13, Stauss 2, Zehendner 4.
SPALDING ACADEMY—Tenski 4, Keber 1, Glaser 2, Bauer 4, Dozler 5.
WRESTLING
No. 8 Grand Island edges No. 2 Columbus to open season
COLUMBUS — Class A No. 8 Grand Island opened the season by edging No. 2 Columbus on the road Thursday.
The Islanders trailed 33-18 before Juan Pedro, Jr. (120 pounds), Blake Cushing (126), Kael Kingery (132) and Brody Arrants (138) all recorded wins to help them rally to get the win.
Tyler Salpas (160), Kolby Lukasiewicz (170), Daylon Keolavone (195) and Michael Isele (285) also recorded wins for Grand Island.
Grand Island 34, Columbus 33
145 — Alex Korte, COL, dec. Alex Dzingle, GI, 7-2; 152 — Rylee Iburg, COL, pinned Ethan Steinfeldt, GI, 3:20; 160 — Tyler Salpas, GI, pinned Luis Garciz-Gomez, COL, 1:25; 170 — Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, dec. Mac Shevlin, COL, 9-5; 182 — Blayze Standley, COL, pinned Kevin Fierro, GI, 1:14; 195 — Daylon Keolavone, GI, dec. Anthony DeAnda, COL, 3-2; 220 — Kasten Grape, COL, pinned Alex Rodriguez, GI, 0:58; 285 — Michael Isele, GI, won by forf.; 106 — Adrian Bice, COL, won by forf.; 113 — Blake Cerny, COL, pinned Ein Obermiller, GI, 1:08; 120 — Juan Pedro, Jr., maj. dec. Andon Stenger, COL, 10-2; 126 — Blake Cushing, GI, dec. Clay Cerny, COL, 6-3; 132 — Kael Kingery, GI, pinned Trenton Vanicek, COL, 0:43; 138 — Brody Arrants, GI, dec. Tanner Kobza, COL, 4-2.
