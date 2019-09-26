SOFTBALL
Islanders split at Kearney
KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High and Kearney split a doubleheader on Thursday.
The Islanders took the first game 14-4 in five innings while the Bearcats rebounded to win the second 10-7.
Alondra Martinez limited Kearney to three earned runs on six hits in the opener. She struck out three and walked two.
Kamdyn Barrientos hit a grand slam. Rya Chavez was 4 for 4 and Kobi Gomez went 3 for 3. Andrea Palma and Julia Myers were both 2 for 4 with a double.
“We came out very aggressive in the first game at the plate and hit the ball hard,” Grand Island coach K.C. Hehnke said. “Barrientos’ grand slam was a crushed ball and really took any energy out of Kearney.
“Alondra Martinez pitch a great game. She gave up six hits in the game and really hit her spots keeping Kearney off balance.”
Kearney used a four-run second inning to take the lead for good in the second game.
“The second game Kearney just got a couple of bloop hits at key times to score some runs with two outs,” Hehnke said. “The girls really played two good games with a lot of energy. We played great defense and our pitching kept us in the game.”
Grand Island goes to the Lincoln Southeast tournament Saturday and will face Norris, McCook and Lincoln Pius X.
Grand Island 403 07—14 16 1
Kearney 210 01—4 6 3
WP—Martinez. LP—Becker. 2B—GI, Palma, Wells, Myers. K, Heins. 3B—K, Heins. HR—GI, Barrientos.
Grand Island (12-18) 202 111 0—7 10 2
Kearney (14-11) 140 032 x—10 15 4
WP—Chamberlain. LP—Martinez. 2B—GI, Palma, Barrientos; K, Junker, Struebing. HR—GI, Barrientos.
Seward edges past GICC
SEWARD — Seward ended Grand Island Central Catholic’s rally just in time to hold on for a 7-6 victory Thursday.
The Crusaders trailed 7-2 after Seward scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
GICC scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t push the tying run across.
Shaylin Kucera went 3 for 4 to lead the Crusaders. Kyle Gangwish, Shelby Stratman and Audra Witmer all added a pair of hits.
Seward was outhit 12-8 but took advantage of seven errors to score five unearned runs.
GICC (10-14) 020 002 2—6 12 7
Seward (12-7) 011 140 x—7 8 2
WP—Parra. LP—Breckner. 2B—S, Hamling, Parra.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 2 Crusaders get by Adams Central in four
HASTINGS — Class C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic improved to 10-1 after defeating Adams Central.
Avery Kalvoda pounded down 20 kills in helping the Crusaders take a 25-16, 26-28, 25-19, 25-14 victory.
Gracie Woods added 10 and Allison Kalvoda chipped in nine. Katie Maser dished out 41 assists and Lauryn Willman had 22 digs.
Jessica Babcock led the Patriots with 20 kills, while Caitlyn Scott chipped in 14. Both players had five digs. Elizabeth Anderson had 19 assists.
Kearney Catholic rallies to defeat Northwest in five
KEARNEY — Class B, No. 8 Northwest had a two-set advantage on Kearney Catholic.
But the Stars came back to defeat the Vikings 18-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10.
Rylie McNelis led Northwest with 12 kills, while Lauren Hauser chipped in 10 and Macey Bosard had nine. Whitney Brown had eight kills, 22 assists and 21 digs.
“We started strong in the first two sets, but again struggled to maintain that focus the entire match,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “They definitely had stronger defense than us tonight. There were a lot of really good rallies. We have a big week that the girls need to be prepared for.”
GIRLS GOLF
Vikings seventh at Holdrege
HOLREGE — Aurora’s Danica Badura had another dominating performance while Northwest finished seventh at Thursday’s Holdrege Invitational.
Badura shot a 67 to beat runner-up Emily Gustafson of Holdrege by 18 strokes.
Broken Bow placed three inside the top 10 to win the team title with a 401. Cambridge was second (417) and Aurora third (422).
Northwest finished seventh with a 462. Lanie Fry placed seventh with a 104 to lead the Vikings.
Holdrege Invitational
Broken Bow 401, Cambridge 417, Aurora 422, Kearney JV 429, Holdrege 447, Hastings 449, Northwest 462, Minden 480, Lexington 488, McCook 506, Southwest 551, Holdrege B 625.
Individual Top 10
1, Danica Badura, Aurora, 67; 2, Emily Gustafson, Holdrege, 85; 3, Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 89; 4, Natalie Brandt, Hastings, 95; 5, Maria Jauken, Cambridge, 95; 6, Avery Campbell, Broken Bow, 99; 7, Lanie Fry, Northwest, 104; 8, Joscelyn Coleman, Broken Bow, 105; 9, Jillian Moomey, Kearney JV, 105; 10, Riley Darbro, Aurora, 106.
Northwest Results
Lanie Fry 104, Hailey Schuster 110, Avery Hermesch 124, Bria Berrelez 124, Alayna Wattier 138.
