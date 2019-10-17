BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders fourth after first day
LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic sits in fourth place after the first day of the Class B boys state tennis tournament.
The Crusaders have 32 points and trail Mount Michael Benedictine (36 points), Omaha Skutt (36) and York (34). Three of GICC’s four entries advanced into Friday’s semifinals.
At No. 1 singles, Eli Fox defeated Beatrice’s Connor Kelley 6-1, 6-2 and No. 12 seed Gavin Cismoski of Omaha Roncalli 6-2, 6-1. Fourth-seeded Fox will face the top seed, Mount Michael Benedictine’s Isaac Gart, in the semifinals.
Top-seeded Daniel Martinez remained unbeaten while cruising into the semifinal round at No. 2 singles. He defeated Lexington’s Greysen Strauss 6-0, 6-1 and No. 8 seed Nathan Sughroue of Adams Central 6-0, 6-0. Martinez plays No. 4 seed Wiliam Mallisee of Mount Michael Benedictine in the semis.
The top-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Jacob McNamara and Jack Friesen defeated Adams Central’s Alex Lowry and Brennan Wrightsman 6-1, 6-0 and Kearney Catholic’s No. 9-seeded team of Cade Kluthe and Kade Schrock in a 6-4, 4-6, 16-14 marathon. They face Mount Michael Benedictine’s fourth-seeded team of Alex Payne and Jose Castillo in the semifinals.
The seventh-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Farias and Jonathan Schardt fell into the consolation round with a 6-0, 6-1 quarterfinal loss to Mount Michael Benedictine’s second-seeded team of Peyton Rosenfels and Ethan Pentel. The Crusader duo defeated Scottsbluff’s Lincoln Frank and Porter Robbins, the No. 10 seed, by a 7-5, 6-1 score in the second round after a bye.
Islanders eliminated at state tourney
OMAHA — Grand Island Senior High couldn’t find a way to advance anybody out of the first round of the Class A boys tennis state tournament.
At No. 1 singles, Josh Gosvenor lost to No. 5 seed Zach Kuo of Elkhorn 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Jake Inthavongsa fell to No. 11 seed Joel Sanford 6-1, 6-0.
The Islanders’ No. 1 doubles team of Mathew Ford and Wyatt Kohles won a play-in match against South Sioux City’s Lucas Leiting and Aiden DeBuhr 6-1, 6-2 but fell in the first round to Nicholas Lauver and Zachary Brown of Papillion-La Vista South 6-1, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Grant Kohles and ADrian Melgoza fell to Elijah Feekin and Jackson Slizinski of Papillion-La Vista 6-0, 6-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwest boys qualify for state
OGALLALA — The Northwest boys cross country team will head to next week’s state meet after placing second at the Class B, District 4 meet at Crandell Creek Golf Course.
The Vikings finished with 29 points to earn one of three team berths from the district. Lexington (10 points) was first and Gering (48) third.
Northwest also had five medal winners — John Campbell (fifth, 17:22.1), Trevor Fisher (seventh, 17:28.8), Colby Hayes (eighth, 17:33.7), Andrew Warner (ninth, 17:34.6) and Caden Keller (10th, 17:38.6).
Northwest’s girls had two state qualifiers — Alexis Lilenthal (12th, 22:03.1) and Megan Freeman (14th, 21:10.8). The Vikings finished in fourth place, 18 points behind third-place Lexington.
VOLLEYBALL
Red Hornets 1-1 at Goldenrod tourney
HUMPHREY — Heartland Lutheran split its matches in Goldenrod Conference tournament play on Thursday.
The Red Hornets (11-15) opened with a 25-6, 25-17, 25-20 victory over St Edward.
“We came out on fire and never let up even when St. Edward started to warm up,” coach Connie Hiegel said. “I was really proud of the team.”
Mollie Bexten had 12 set assists and 13 digs. Brynn Saddler added nine set assists. Brianna VanBibber and Carli Maier both had seven kills. Maddie Graham had four kills and three blocks, Abbi Nielson had 16 digs and Maggie Bexten added 14 digs.
As a team, the Red Hornets recorded 10 aces.
Class D-2 No. 5-rated Humphrey St. Francis swept the Red Hornets 25-14, 25-9, 25-11.
Mollie Bexten had six set assists while VanBibber contributed three aces, four kills and 11 digs. Maier had five kills and 13 digs. Maggie Bexten also had 13 digs while Saddler finished with 12 digs.
“We knew it was going to be a tough match,” Hiegel said. “I thought we really played hard. The first time we played them, I’m not sure that we showed up at all. I felt that Humphrey St. Francis has to earn this win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Gicc vs KC in #2 doubles was 6-2, 6-3. Not the marathon u wrote about. That was kc vs holdredge. Thx
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.