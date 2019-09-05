BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders split at Lexington triangular
LEXINGTON — Grand Island Central Catholic finished 1-1 at Thursday’s Lexington triangular.
The Crusaders downed the host Minutemen 8-1. Jonathan Schardt, Jackson Farias, Daniel Martinez and Jacob McNamara picked up both singles and doubles victories.
York topped Central Catholic 6-3 behind a sweep of the doubles matches. Earning singles victories for the Crusaders were Schardt at No. 2, Martinez at No. 4 and McNamara at No. 5.
Lexington triangular
GICC 8, Lexington 1
SINGLES
No. 1—Eli Fox, GICC, def. Angel Perez, L, 8-0.
No. 2—Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Keith Allen, L, 8-1.
No. 3—Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Eli Young, L, 8-0.
No. 4—Daniel Martinez, GICC, def. Damian Salinas, L, 8-2.
No. 5—Jacob McNamara, GICC, def. Henry Goodwin, L, 8-0.
No. 6—Ethan Mins, L, def. Jack Friesen, GICC, 8-6.
DOUBLES
No. 1—Farias/Martinez, GICC, def. Young/Goodwin, L, 8-3.
No. 2—McNamara/Friesen, GICC, def. Mins/Salinas, L, 8-0.
No. 3—Schardt/Alex King, GICC, def. Daniel Escalante/Agustin Lopez, L, 8-1.
York 6, GICC 3
SINGLES
No. 1—Ty Schneider, Y, def. Eli Fox, GICC, 8-4.
No. 2—Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Drew Hammer, Y, 8-6.
No. 3—Hayden Royal, Y, def. Jackson Farias, GICC, 8-2.
No. 4—Daniel Martinez, GICC, def. Hunter Royal, Y, 8-4.
No. 5—Jacob McNamara, GICC, def. Matt Mittman, Y, 8-6.
No. 6—John Esser, Y, def. Jack Friesen, GICC, 8-3.
DOUBLES
No. 1—Ha. Royal/Hu. Royal, Y, def. Farias/Martinez, GICC, 8-1,
No. 2—Mittman/Esser, Y, def. Friesen/King, GICC, 8-4.
No. 3—Schneider/Hammer, Y, def. Schardt/King, GICC, 8-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Red Hornets split at quad
PALMER — Heartland Lutheran finished 1-1 at Thursday’s Palmer quadrangular.
The Red Hornets defeated St. Edward 25-14, 25-12. Carli Maier had 5 kills while Madelyn Graham and Brynn Saddler each had three. Mollie Bexten recorded five set assists and six digs. Brianna Vanbibber had seven digs.
“They did a great job of plugging away and staying on course,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “St. Edward made a run in the first set and we didn’t panic.”
Nebraska Christian defeated Heartland Lutheran 25-13, 25-14 behind Grace Langemeier’s 10 kills. Sidney McHargue added 12 set assists, Tabitha Seip recorded six aces and Steph Strobel had five aces.
Vanbibber had three kills, Bexten four set assists, Maier five digs and Maggie Bexten five digs for the Red Hornets (2-4).
“We struggled to get into a rhythm,” Hiegel said. “Nebraska Christian is a very good team and Grace Langemeier is an excellent hitter.”
Nebraska Christian (4-0) also swept Palmer 25-5, 25-12 with Langemeier again having 10 kills. Seip finished with six aces and four kills.
Palmer swept St. Edward 25-8, 25-5.
CROSS COUNTRY
GICC medals four at Superior
SUPERIOR — Grand Island Central Catholic claimed a total of four medals at Thursday’s Superior Invitational at Superior Country Club.
The Crusaders’ girls team produced three medalists — Grace Herbek (12th, 23:03), Raegan Gellatly (14th, 23:09) and Rylee Lonnemann (17th, 24:07). GICC’s other runners were Julia Pilsl (26:11), Caitlyn McCarraher (30:07), Lidia Ramirez (30:24) and Sara McCarraher (32:04).
Jarit Mejia placed 19th in 19:45 to lead the Central Catholic boys. The Crusaders’ other runners were Randal Kim (21:38), Austin Miller (22:51), Ayden Encinger (23:20) and Kenny Castillo (30:36).
