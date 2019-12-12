PREP WRESTLING
Northwest falls to Lexington
LEXINGTON — The Northwest wrestling fell to Lexington 52-24 Thursday.
The Vikings mustered only four wins. Brady Isley (132 pounds), Colton Ruff (138), Owen Friesen (160) and Brody Stutzman (285) were the only winners.
Northwest was without Grady Griess, Grady Arends and Collin Quandt, who are all competing in the Walsh Ironman Tournament in Ohio Friday and Saturday.
The rest of the Vikings will compete in the Holdrege Tournament Saturday.
113 — Ivan Lazo, LEX, pinned Ben Sutherland, NW, 1:24; 120 — Ean Bailey, LEX, pinned Bobbie Martin, NW, 1:07; 126 — Dylan Hubbard, LEX, pinned Caden Frederiksen, NW, 1:18; 132 — Brady Isley, NW, pinned Angel De La Torre, LEX, 1:15; 138 — Colton Ruff, NW, pinned Anthony Rodriguez, LEX, 5:31; 145 — Brady Fago, LEX, pinned Bo Bushhousen, NW, 1:54; 152 — Owen Freisen, NW, pinned Rene Corado, LEX, 5:04; 160 — Arturo Navarrete, LEX, maj. dec. Austin Cooley, NW, 10-2; 170 — Dakota Haines, LEX, pinned Alex Cabello, NW, 3:58; 182 — Efrin Aguirre, LEX, pinned Brody Sheeks, NW, 0:34; 195 — David Garcia, LEX, pinned Kyler Keeshan, NW, 1:21; 220 — James Hernandez, LEX, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 4-2; 285 — Brody Stutzman, NW, pinned Sebastian Romero, LEX, 4:57; 106 — Daven Naylor, OEX, dec. Caleb Alcorta, NW, 7-3.
GICC falls in two duals in Kearney
KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic dropped a pair of duals at the Kearney Catholic Tri. Thursday.
The Crusaders fell to North Platte St. Patrick’s 36-30 and Kearney Catholic 57-6.
GICC will be back in action at the Wood River Invite Friday.
145 — Ben Alberts, GICC, won by forf.; 152 — Aiden Perales, GICC, pinned Chase Bryant, NPSP, 0:23; 160 — Aden Thompson, NPSP, won by forf.; 170 — Double forfeit; 182 — Talan McGill, NPSP, won by forf; 195 — Justin Schroll, NPSP, won by forf.; 220 — Sawyer McGill, NPSP, won by forf.; 285 — Landon Nichols, NPSP, won by forf.; 106 — Austin Miller, GICC, won by forf.; 113 — Jackson Farias, GICC, won by forf.; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Cole Kleint, GICC, pinned Dax Connick, NPSP, 1:39; 132 — Double forf.; 138 — Hunter Deeds, NPSP, pinned Tristen Schulte, GICC, 0:45.
152 — Jaxson Daake, KC, pinned Aiden Perales, GICC, 2:31; 160 — Clay Gilg, KC, won by forf.; 170 — Hunter Shiers, KC, won by forf.; 182 — Double forf.; 195 —Gavin Drumheller, KC, won by forf.; 220 — Jake Masker, KC, won by forf.; 285 — James Sucha, KC, won by forf.; 106 — Sam Luther, KC, pinned Austin Miller, GICC, 0:56; 113 — Jackson Farias, GICC, won by forf.; 120 — Double forf.; 126 — Ty Fleshman, KC, pinned Cole Kleint, GICC, 0:32; 132 — Double forf.; 138 — Christopher Feldner, KC, pinned Tristen Schulte, GICC, 1:47; 145 — Layne Shiers, KC, dec. Ben Alberts, GICC 8-5.
