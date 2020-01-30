SWIMMING
Grand Island swimmers fall to Spartans
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High’s boys and girls dropped duals at Lincoln East.
The boys fell 102-67. The boys 200 medley relay team of Doug Lewandowski, Luke Dankert, Colby Setlik and Michael Sambula-Monzalv had an automatic state qualifying time of 1:43.29. Lewandowski had an automatic qualifying time in the 50 free (22.99) and Jonathan Novinski in the 200 (1:44.73) and 100 free (48.54).
The 200 free relay of Lewandowski, Dankert, Kai Wilson and Novinski also had an automatic qualifying time (2:00.25).
Lincoln East downed the Grand Island girls 136-34.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Strong second half lifts Cougars past Red Hornets
GREELEY — Central Valley hit the shots it needed down the stretch to come away with a 39-31 win over Heartland Lutheran.
The game was close in the first half, but Cedar Valley outscored the Red Hornets 14-3 in the third to take control.
However, Heartland Lutheran came back to make things close.
“They pulled ahead a little in the third quarter,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “We came back again and were down 31-29 with three minutes to go and then they hit a few sots. It was a close game the whole way.”
Dilynn Wood led Cedar Valley with 15 points. Carli Maier led the Red Hornets with 10 points and Jessica Zehendner added nine.
Heartland Lutheran will host Elba on Tuesday.
Heartland Lutheran (5-12) 12 3 5 11—31
Central Valley (7-12) 11 2 14 12—39
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — A. Niemeier 4, Bexton 3, Van bibber 3, Maier 10, Zentner 9, Saddler 2.
CENTRAL VALLEY — Poss 4, Wadsworth 9, Wright 2, Wood 15, Barner 4, Young 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Second quarter dooms Red Hornets in loss
GREELEY — Central Valley used a 15-4 second-quarter run to help down Heartland Lutheran 48-37.
Morgan Behnk led Central Valley with 19 points while Trevor Cargill had 11 and Ty Nekoliczak 10.
Quinston Larsen led Heartland Lutheran with 18 points.
The Red Hornets held a 14-9 lead after the opening quarter.
“We played an outstanding first quarter,” Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader said. “I think we kind of surprised them a little bit. The second quarter we let them get away from us.”
Heartland Lutheran will host Elba on Tuesday.
Heartland Lutheran (7-10) 14 4 9 10—37
Central Valley (11-7) 9 15 12 12—48
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Oman 2, Wiegert 6, Bader 5, Larsen 18, Weaver 3, Rathjen 3.
CENTRAL VALLEY — Kelly 5, T. Nikolicek 10, K. Nikolicek 3, Behnk 19, Cargill 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.