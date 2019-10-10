Arcadia/Loup City def. Ord
LOUP CITY — Arcadia/Loup City won its ninth match in a row by topping Ord 25-15, 25-12, 25-20.
Nadia VanSlyke had 28 set assists, seven kills and 11 points for the Rebels (18-2). Calli Bauer had nine kills, Mariah Markus eight kills and Capri Dethlefs seven. Creighton Harrington added seven digs and eight points.
Centura def. Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Centura claimed a 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15 road win over Holdrege on Thursday.
Elayna Holcomb piled up 20 kills with a.457 hitting percentage. Taya Christensen added 14 kills.
Elly Keilig served six aces for the Centurions (13-9), Jadyn Gentleman had 25 digs and Amber Baldwin amassed 42 set assists.
Exeter-Milligan triangular
MILLIGAN — After losing seven out of nine matches, Cross County got back on track with a pair of victories at the Exeter-Milligan triangular.
The Cougars downed the hosts 25-19, 26-28, 25-17 behind nine kills and 16 digs from Cortlyn Schaefer. Amanda Giannou finished with 27 set assists while Katie Kopetzky had 17 digs and Jayden Fellows added 16.
Cross County swept Dorchester 25-13, 25-23. Erica Stratman had nine kills and Shaefer added eight. Giannou contributed 25 set assists and 10 digs.
Hastings def. Aurora
AURORA — Hastings defeated Aurora in four sets 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21.
The Huskies (12-12) were led by 12 kills from both Gracee Pohlmann and Paxtyn Dummer. Makayla Eberly chipped in eight kills.
Raina Cattau had 20 set assists and Kasey Schuster added 16. Jaylee Schuster put down five blocks. Cassidy Knust had 35 digs and Dummer added 24.
St. Edward triangular
ST. EDWARD — Nebraska Christian rolled to a pair of quick wins at the St. Edward triangular.
The Eagles (17-4) topped the host team 25-4, 25-8. Grace Langemeier had six kills and Sidney McHargue five. Tabitha Seip served seven aces.
Nebraska Christian then went on to sweep Osceola 25-5, 25-12. Langemeier had 11 kills and Reghan Flynn added five.
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull
ST. PAUL — Teegan Hansel and Brooke Poppert both had 11 kills to help Class C-1 No. 1-rated St. Paul down Doniphan-Trumbull 25-13, 25-10, 25-11.
Paige Lukasiewicz added 20 digs and six aces for the Wildcats (22-0). Camryn Morgan had 12 digs and three aces while Olivia Poppert chipped in 29 set assists and two aces.
