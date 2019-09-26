Broken Bow triangular
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow finished undefeated in its home triangular Thursday.
The Indians defeated Gibbon 25-8, 25-18. Majesta Valasek paced Broken Bow with five kills, while Kailyn Scott had 11 assists.
Class C-1 No. 5-rated Broken Bow (12-2) also topped Centura 25-22, 29-27. The Centurions were led by Elayna Holcomb’s 11 kills. Amber Baldwin added 14 set assists and 12 digs. Valasek led the attack with 16 kills, while Kya Scott added seven kills and 15 digs. Kailyn Scott chipped in 29 assists.
In the other match, Centura (9-6) defeated Gibbon 25-17, 25-18 behind Holcomb’s 10 kills. Sydney Davis added seven kills while Baldwin had 17 set assists.
Cross County def. Palmer
PALMER — Cross County improved to 13-0 on the season after defeating Palmer 25-17, 25-8, 25-22.
Erica Stratman led the Cougars with 11 kills, while Jayden Fellows chipped in six. Amanda Giannou dished out 17 assists.
Elgin/PJ triangular
ELGIN — Nebraska Christian swept a pair of matches at the Elgin/Pope John triangular.
The Eagles (12-3) beat the hosts 25-22, 25-10. Molly Griess had six kills while Grace Langemeier and Tabitha Seip both added five.
Nebraska Christian also defeated Riverside 25-18, 25-18. Langemeier had 11 kills and Seip finished with five.
Heartland def. McCool Junction
HENDERSON — Nine players put down kills to help Heartland cruise past McCool Junction 25-8, 25-8, 25-0.
Cassidy Siebert had eight kills, Gabrielle Siebert seven and Rihanna Wilhelm six to lead the balanced attack. Wilhelm added 18 set assists and Gabrielle Siebert had 10 while Allison Kroeker added 11 digs for the Huskies (5-3).
Kenesaw def. Hampton
KENESAW — Kenesaw cruised past Hampton 25-14, 25-15, 25-22.
Stafanie Anderson led the Blue Devil attack with 12 kills, while Hope Nienhueser added eight and Halle Niehueser, Chloe Uden and Kaylee Steer each had six. Savannah Williams had 25 assists.
Twin River def. Madison
MADISON — Twin River swept past Madison 25-20, 25-16, 25-14.
The Titans (4-10) were led by Marissa Morris’ 13 kills and 14 digs. Evan Fehringer added 20 set assists while Brianna Konwinski had 10 digs.
Fullerton triangular
FULLERTON — Elba dropped a pair of matches in the Fullerton Triangular.
The Bluejays fell to Fullerton 25-8, 25-11 and Osceola 25-11, 25-19. No statistics were given.
