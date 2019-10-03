Centura triangular
CAIRO — Centura picked up a pair of wins during its home triangular Thursday.
The Centurions (12-8) outlasted Minden 18-25, 25-20, 25-22. Elayna Holcomb had 14 kills, 27 digs and five blocks while Sydney Davis added 11 kills. Jadyn Gentleman had 23 digs, Taya Christensen 21 and Amber Baldwin 15. Baldwin also recorded 28 set assists.
Centura swept Sandy Creek 25-17, 25-17. Holcomb had 12 kills and 13 digs. Gentelman added 10 digs while Baldwin had 24 set assists.
Hampton def. Red Cloud
HAMPTON — Hampton swept past Red Cloud 25-21, 25-15, 25-21.
Lydia Dose led the Hawks (6-15) with nine kills. Lexi Wolinski added 10 digs and nine set assists while Kylie Mersch finished with 18 set assists.
Hastings SC Tournament
HASTINGS — Class C-2 No. 5-rated Superior topped No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia 25-23, 20-25, 26-24 to win the Hawkettes’ tournament.
In other matches, Cross County fell twice. Lawrence-Nelson topped the Cougars 25-22, 25-18. Cortlyn Schaefer had five kills and Amanda Giannou 13 set assists in the loss.
Cross County (14-4) was also swept by Wood River 25-19, 25-21. Erica Stratman had nine kills, Giannou 11 set assists and Katie Kopetzky 18 digs.
Wood River was led by 13 kills by Ashley Packer. Baylie Codner had 14 digs and Jenna Rauert added 14 set assists.
The Eagles (7-13) also defeated Heartland 25-21, 25-21. Packer had seven kills. Sage Gideon had 12 digs, Packer 11 and Codner 11 while Rauert finished with 11 set assists.
Twin River def. Central City
GENOA — Marissa Morris put down 14 kills to lead Twin River to a 26-24, 25-17, 25-15 victory over Central City.
Sydnei Kemper and Raina Swanson both added six kills for the Titans (6-13). Kemper also had 16 digs while Brianna Konwinski added 11. Eva Fehringer contributed 18 set assists.
Central City (3-18) received six kills from Jessica Ohlman. Jacey Eberle added seven set assists, Jade Erickson had 18 digs and Graci McGinnis had three aces.
