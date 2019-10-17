Central Conference
COLUMBUS — Aurora won twice in the Central Conference tournament Thursday and Cassidy Knust reached a milestone.
The Huskies opened with a 25-18, 25-15 victory over Holdrege. Knust had 12 digs in that match to reach 1,000 in her career.
Paxtyn Dummer had eight kills and Raina Cattau 14 set assists.
Aurora also downed Crete 25-18, 25-16. Kassidy Hudson had six kills while Cattau added eight set assists and Kasey Schuster had seven. Lauren Feely had four blocks while Dummer had 17 digs and Knust added 11.
Adams Central also went 2-0, starting with a 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Holdrege. Caitlyn Scott had eight kills and four aces while Jessica Babcock added five kills. Elizabeth Anderson had 10 set assists and Chelsey Wiseman added eight.
The Patriots also got past host Columbus Lakeview 25-19, 8-25, 25-21 behind 15 kills by Scott. Anderson again had 10 set assists with Wiseman also recording eight.
Centura def. Ord
ORD — Centura topped Ord 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19 in the consolation match of the Lou-Platte Conference tournament.
The Centurions were led by Elayna Holcomb’s 15 kills. Sydney Davis was right behind with 13. Elly Keilig recorded eight aces while Jadyn Gentelman picked up 36 digs. Amber Baldwin finished with 38 set assists.
Cross County triangular
STROMSBURG — Cross County won twice in its home triangular.
The Cougars downed Meridian 32-30, 25-10 behind 11 kills from Cortlyn Schaefer. Amanda Giannou added 21 set assists while Erica Stratman had five blocks.
Cross County also swept Giltner 25-19, 25-18. Schaefer had eight kills and Chloe Sandell added seven. Giannou finished with 16 set assists and Katie Kopetzky had 13 digs.
East Husker Tournament
PENDER — Twin River dropped a pair of three-set matches in the East Husker Conference Tournament
The Titans fell to Tekamah-Herman 19-25, 25-18, 25-23. Marissa Morris had 21 kills while Racheal Strain had 16 digs.
Twin River (7-19) was also edged by Oakland-Craig 21-25, 25-19, 25-18. Morris put down another 21 kills to go along with 21 digs. Evan Fehringer recorded 18 set assists.
Goldenrod Conference
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian advanced in the Goldenrod Conference tournament with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-15 sweep of Spalding Academy.
Grace Langemeier had nine kills and eight aces for the Eagles (18-4). Molly Griess added a team-high 16 kills and Shelby McHargue had seven.
Spalding Academy advanced to that match by sweeping Elba 25-156, 25-17, 25-23. Jaime Wysocki had 12 kills and Angel McKoski 17 set assists for the Bluejays in the loss.
Heartland def. Sutton
HENDERSON — Heartland topped Sutton 17-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12 in a meeting of 11-11 teams.
Kalea Wetjen led the Huskies with 10 kills. Rihanna Wilhelm, Allison Kroeker and Cassidy Siebert all added eight. Siebert finished with 18 set assists while Wilhelm added 17 to go along with 21 digs.
