Aurora def. York
AURORA — Aurora won a back-and-fourth five-set battle with York 25-27, 25-15, 25-27, 26-24, 15-11 on Thursday.
Paxtyn Dummer led the Huskies (1-2) with 13 kills and Jaylee Schuster added nine.
Raina Cattau finished with 29 set assists and Kasey Schuster had 12.
Cassidy Knust contributed 20 digs, Emily Erickson had 11 and Cattau added nine.
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg
BROKEN BOW — Majesta Valasek had a match-high 21 kills to help Broken Bow defeat Gothenburg 26-24, 27-25, 25-14 Thursday.
Madison Neely chipped in six kills and 10 digs, while Kailyn Scott had 36 assists for the Indians (2-0).
Central Valley triangular
GREELEY — Central Valley improved to 7-1 with a pair of wins at its home triangular on Thursday.
The Cougars rallied past Fullerton 16-25, 25-15, 25-21 behind Ashlyn Wright’s 12 kills and three aces. Kensey Wadas added 25 set assists and five kills.
Central Valley also swept Riverside 25-17, 25-15. Vanessa Wood had 10 kills and two aces while Dani Wadsworth picked up 10 digs.
Centura def. Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Elayna Holcomb amassed 22 kills and four blocks to help Centura get past Central City 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 on Thursday.
Sydney Davis added nine kills for the Centurions (2-0) while Amber Baldwin had 35 set assists.
Jadyn Gentelman finished with 29 digs and Taya Christensen had 27.
Central City (0-3) received four kills from both Rylie Young and Lexi Ferris. Jessica Ohlman finished with five blocks, Jacey Eberle had 12 set assists and Jade Erickson picked up 16 digs.
Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City
SHELBY — Cross County won the final two sets to pick up a 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Shelby-Rising City.
Cortlyn Schaefer put down 17 kills and Erica Stratman had 14 for the Cougars (2-0). Schaefer also had 21 digs and Katie Kopetzy finished with 15. Amanda Giannou contributed 35 set assists.
Gibbon triangular
GIBBON — Adams Central picked up a pair of wins during the Gibbon triangular.
The Patriots swept the host Buffaloes 25-11, 25-11 behind seven kills from Caitlyn Scott. Jessica Babcock added five kills and Alli Bohlke finished with four. Chesley Wiseman chipped in 13 set assists.
Adams Central (3-2) then edged Ravenna 21-25, 25-12, 26-24.
Scott had 13 kills, Babcock nine, Bohlke seven and Camille Wellensiek six. Wiseman had 19 set assists while Elizabeth Anderson added 11. Babcock also had 15 digs while Scott had 11.
Hampton triangular
HAMPTON — Hampton dropped a pair of matches during its home triangular.
The Hawks fell to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 25-11, 25-15. Rorie Loveland had 10 digs and five points.
Hampton (3-4) was then edged by Exeter-Milligan 19-25, 25-17, 25-21. Lydia Dose and Kylie Mersch both had five kills in the loss.
Lexi Wolinski added 14 set assists while Loveland contribted 15 digs.
Kenesaw triangular
KENESAW — Arcadia/Loup City won twice at the Kenesaw triangular.
The Rebels (3-0) defeated the hosts 27-29, 25-15, 25-14. Calli Bauer had 17 kills and Capri Dethlefs added nine. Nadia VanSlyke recorded 30 set assists while Creighton Harrington had 17 digs.
Arcadia/Loup City swept Amherst 25-10, 25-17 behind eight kills from both Bauer and Mariah Markus. VanSlyke had 19 set assists.
St. Paul def. Ord
ORD — Brooke Poppert put down 11 kills to help St. Paul sweep Ord 25-18, 25-11, 25-10.
Teegan Hansel added eight kills for the Wildcats (2-0). Olivia Poppert chipped in 32 set assists and five aces.
Josie Jakubowski had 25 digs while Paige Lukasiewicz had 24.
