Adams Central triangular

HASTINGS — Adams Central suffered a pair of losses during Thursday’s home triangular.

The Patriots (3-5) fell to Kearney Catholic 25-19, 25-18. Caitlyn Scott had five kills in the loss.

Blue Hill topped Adams Central 25-20, 25-15.

Scott finished with six kills and Jessica Babcock had five.

Central Valley def. Elba

ELBA — Central Valley improved to 8-1 with a 25-6, 25-15, 25-1 sweep of Elba.

Laura Enriquez had nine digs for the Bluejays (0-5).

Cross County def. Friend

STROMSBURG — Cross County improved to 4-0 with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 sweep of Friend.

Cortlyn Schaefer led the Cougars with seven kills. Amanda Giannou added 12 set assists.

Neb. Christian def. High Plains

CENTRAL CITY — Grace Langemeier put down 14 kills to help Nebraska Christian sweep High Plains 25-13, 25-11, 25-14.

Sidney McHarge and Shelby McHargue each had seven set assists.

Tabitha Seip recorded four aces and Steph Strobel had three.

Thayer Central def. Heartland

HENDERSON — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Thayer Central topped Heartland 25-16,. 25-20, 25-19 in a meeting of undefeated teams.

Kalea Wetjen had nine kills for the Huskies (3-1). Rhianna Wilhelm had 19 set assists while 21 digs. Alison Kroeker also finished with 21 digs.

Twin River triangular

GENOA — Twin River dropped its first match to West Point-Beemer 25-22, 25-14. Marissa Morris had nine kills for the Titans.

The Titans bounced back to defeat Schuyler 25-17, 25-15. Morris had eight kills and Eva Fehringer four.

