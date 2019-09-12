Adams Central triangular
HASTINGS — Adams Central suffered a pair of losses during Thursday’s home triangular.
The Patriots (3-5) fell to Kearney Catholic 25-19, 25-18. Caitlyn Scott had five kills in the loss.
Blue Hill topped Adams Central 25-20, 25-15.
Scott finished with six kills and Jessica Babcock had five.
Central Valley def. Elba
ELBA — Central Valley improved to 8-1 with a 25-6, 25-15, 25-1 sweep of Elba.
Laura Enriquez had nine digs for the Bluejays (0-5).
Cross County def. Friend
STROMSBURG — Cross County improved to 4-0 with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 sweep of Friend.
Cortlyn Schaefer led the Cougars with seven kills. Amanda Giannou added 12 set assists.
Neb. Christian def. High Plains
CENTRAL CITY — Grace Langemeier put down 14 kills to help Nebraska Christian sweep High Plains 25-13, 25-11, 25-14.
Sidney McHarge and Shelby McHargue each had seven set assists.
Tabitha Seip recorded four aces and Steph Strobel had three.
Thayer Central def. Heartland
HENDERSON — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Thayer Central topped Heartland 25-16,. 25-20, 25-19 in a meeting of undefeated teams.
Kalea Wetjen had nine kills for the Huskies (3-1). Rhianna Wilhelm had 19 set assists while 21 digs. Alison Kroeker also finished with 21 digs.
Twin River triangular
GENOA — Twin River dropped its first match to West Point-Beemer 25-22, 25-14. Marissa Morris had nine kills for the Titans.
The Titans bounced back to defeat Schuyler 25-17, 25-15. Morris had eight kills and Eva Fehringer four.
