Cedar Bluffs 77, Elba 59
CEDAR BLUFFS — Cedar Bluffs jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter to defeat Elba.
Angel McKoski scored 36 points and Laura Enriquez added 20 for Elba.
Elba (5-6) 8 12 20 19—59
Cedar Bluffs (4-8) 20 16 13 28—77
ELBA—M. McKoski 3, Enriquez 20, A. McKoski 36.
Centura 54, Shelton 11
CAIRO — Three players were in double figures for Centura in a victory over Shelton.
Kaitlyn Fanta led the way with 14 points while Elayna Holcomb added 13 and Morgan Semm 10.
Shelton (7-7) 6 2 5 9—22
Centura (5-8) 15 19 12 8—54
SHELTON — Simmons 7, Clark 1, Meza 4, Gomez 2, Gegg 2, Willis 2, Garcia 4.
CENTURA — Semm 10, Perez 4, Fanta 14, Keilig 9, Davis 2, Christensen 2, Holcomb 13.
Fullerton 64, Palmer 58
FULLERTON — Hanna Plumbtree scored 24 points to lead Fullerton past Palmer.
Jordan Plumbtree added 12 points and Teagon Gonzior 10 for the Warriors. Clara Kunze had 20 points for Palmer while Gracie Hillmer and Elliana Donahey added 10 each.
Palmer (10-2) 9 20 16 13
Fullerton (8-3) 15 15 21 14
PALMER — Kunze 20, Hillmer 10, E. Donahey 10, Mehnke 8, Ortiz 8, J. Donahey 2.
FULLERTON — H. Plumbtree 24, J. Plumbtree 12, Gonsior 10, Herman 7, Cook 6, Kramer 4, Maxfield 2.
Hampton 59, College View 43
HAMPTON — Rorie Loveland scored 24 points to lead Hampton to a win over College View Academy.
Kylie Mersch added 15 points for the Hawks (8-6).
College View Academy (5-6) 12 7 13 11—43
Hampton (8-6) 11 19 13 16—59
COLLEGE VIEW ACADEMY — Poole 26, Ballenji 3, Loper 2, Brewer 6, Berents 3, Fortney 3
HAMPTON — Lydia Dose 5, Hansen 4, Loveland 24, Stuart 9, Mersch 15, Lillian Dose 2.
High Plains 38, Neb. Lutheran 26
POLK — Brianna Nilshusen scored 12 points to lead High Plains past Nebraska Lutheran.
Brooke Bannister and Alexis Kalkwarf both added 10 points for the Storm.
Neb. Lutheran (2-6) 7 3 10 6—26
High Plains (4-6) 8 9 10 11—38
NEBRASKA LUTHERAN—Corwin 5, Douglas 6, Malchow 2, Richert 7, Otte 2.
HIGH PLAINS—Bannister 10, Kalkwarf 10, Lindburg 2, Nilshusen 12, Majerus 1, Anderson 3.
Neb. Christian 66, Spalding Academy 18
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian outscored Spalding Academy 29-3 in the first half to cruise to the win.
Molly Griess topped the Eagles with 18 points.
Spalding Academy (0-11) 3 0 12 3—18
Neb. Christian (6-7) 16 13 22 15—66
SPALDING ACADEMY—individual scoring not available.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Sebek 9, Carlson 2, Sh. McHargue 6, Si. McHargue 7, Flynn 6, Swanson 4, Mundt 2, Griess 18, Davis 4, Seip 8.
Ravenna 66, Central City 36
RAVENNA — Jessica McKeon scored 16 points for Ravenna in a victory over Central City.
Ashlyn Fiddelke added 13 points and Morgyn Fiddelke 10 for the Bluejays.
Gabby Moser led Central City with 10 points.
Central City (10-4) 7 15 10 4—36
Ravenna (4-9) 11 21 16 18—66
CENTRAL CITY — Wagner 12, Blomstedt 3, Carroll 4, Mcginnis 2, Erickson 5, Moser 10,
RAVENNA — Sklenar 6, Wick 2, McKeon 16, M. Fiddelke 10, Larsen 2, A. Fiddelke 13, Greenland 3, Coulter 7, Hurt 7.
