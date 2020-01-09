Arcadia/Loup City 51, Wood River 47
WOOD RIVER — Arcadia/Loup City outscored Wood River 21-16 in the fourth quarter to win the back-and-forth battle.
Boston Boucher led Wood River with 23 points.
Arcadia/Loup City (7-4) 12 16 2 21—51
Wood River (7-3) 6 12 13 16—47
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—individual scoring not available.
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 2, Rauert 8, Boucher 23, Willoughby 2, Wiese 3, Codner 1, Paulk 8.
Burwell 38, Central Valley 31
GREELEY — Carlie Helgoth scored 10 points and Hayley Hughes and Anna Gideon both had nine to lead a balanced Burwell offense in a win over Central Valley.
Neleigh Poss produced a game-high 12 points for Central Valley.
Burwell (4-5) 7 13 11 7—38
Central Valley (3-8) 2 9 12 8—31
BURWELL—Hughes 9, Helgoth 10, Gideon 3, Williams 5, Gurney 9, Schott 2.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Poss 12, V. Wood 4, Barner 4, Wadas 2, D. Wood 3, Young 6.
Elba 24, Parkview Christian 18
LINCOLN — Angel McKoski scored 12 points to lead Elba past Parkview Christian.
Elba (3-5) 5 4 10 5—24
Parkview Christian (0-10) 5 2 4 7—18
ELBA—Kosmicki 2, Wysocki 2, M. McKoski 2, Enriquez 6, A. McKoski 12.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN—individual scoring not available.
Fillmore Central 67, Central City 50
GENEVA — Class C-2 No. 7-rated Fillmore Central used a 24-6 advantage in the opening period to top Central City.
Gabby Moser led the Bison with 15 points in the loss.
Central City (4-7) 6 17 14 13—50
Fillmore Central (9-2) 24 19 17 7—67
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 8, Blomstedt 1, Carroll 5, McGinnis 6, Erickson 8, Moser 15, Ferris 7.
FILLMORE CENTRAL—individual scoring not available.
Fullerton 52, Neb. Christian 44
FULLERTON — Hanna Plumbtree scored 21 points to top Fullerton in its win over Nebraska Christian.
Julianna Maxfield added 10 points for the Warriors.
Molly Griess had 14 points for Nebraska Christian.
Neb. Christian (3-7) 6 12 18 8—44
Fullerton (7-2) 9 14 18 11—52
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Griess 14, Seip 8, Sebek 7, Davis 4, Swanson 4, Flynn 3, Si. McHargue 2, Sh. McHargue 2.
FULLERTON—H. Plumbtree 21, Maxfield 10, Cook 9, Herman 7, Gonsior 5.
Hampton 34, High Plains 24
POLK — Hampton outscored High Plains 15-3 in the second quarter en route to the win.
Lexi Wolinski led the Hawks with 14 points.
High Plains (3-5) 5 3 7 9—24
Hampton (6-5) 6 15 8 5—34
HIGH PLAINS—individual scoring not available.
HAMPTON—Ly. Dose 4, Wolinski 14, Loveland 2, Stuart 4, Mersch 6, Li. Dose 4.
Ravenna 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 26
RAVENNA — Ravenna outscored Doniphan-Trumbull 13-4 in the first quarter en route to the win.
Jessica McKeon led the Bluejays with nine points. Tori Sklenar added eight points while Callie Coulter collected 10 rebounds.
Katie Roach put up nine points for Doniphan-Trumbull.
Doniphan-Trumbull (6-4) 4 8 8 6—26
Ravenna (6-4) 13 8 13 4—38
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Shimmin 4, Roach 9, Brummund 2, Smith 8, Rader 3.
RAVENNA—Sklenar 8, McKeon 9, M. Fiddelke 2, LArsen 6, A. Fiddelke 7, Coulter 4, Hurt 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.