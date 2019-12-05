Adams Central 47, Aurora 40
AURORA — Class C-1 preseason No. 5-rated Adams Central outscored Aurora 20-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Libby Trausch led the Patriots with 13 points while Jessica Babcock added 12.
Cassidy Knust topped the Huskies with 18 points and Kassidy Hudson chipped in 11.
Adams Central (1-0) 6 7 14 20—47
Aurora (0-1) 3 14 14 9—40
ADAMS CENTRAL—Trausch 13, Babcock 12, Dierks 7, Goodon 6, Lang 5, Stroh 2, Wellensiek 1, Brianna Stroh 1
AURORA—Knust 18, Hudson 11, Schuster 5, Erickson 2, Dummer 2, Cattau 2.
Broken Bow 61, Arcadia/Loup City 44
LOUP CITY — Class C-1 preseason No. 4-rated Broken Bow outscored Arcadia/Loup City 36-23 in the first half to build up the lead.
Kya Scott led the Indians with 16 points while Majesta Valasek added 13.
Mariah Markus topped Arcadia/Loup City with 13 points and Nadia VanSlyke added 11.
Broken Bow (1-0) 14 22 7 18—61
Arcadia/LC (0-1) 6 17 8 13—44
BROKEN BOW—Kai. Scott 9, Coleman 6, Staples 6, Valasek 13, Kya Scott 16, Trotter 6, Schall 2, Carrizales 3.
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Dethlefs 7, Cruikshank 6, Hurlburt 2, Harrington 4, VanSlyke 11, Chilenski 1, Markus 13.
Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8
STROMSBURG — Cross County blanked McCool Junction 12-0 in the first quarter en route to the win.
Erica Stratman scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half. Amanda Giannou added eight points for the Cougars.
McCool Juncton (0-1) 0 2 4 2—8
Cross County (1-0) 12 16 14 11—53
MCCOOL JUNCTION—Johnson 4, Stouffer 2, Schulz 2.
CROSS COUNTY—Mentink 3, Giannou 8, Schaefer 5, Noble 6, Anerson 3, Stratman 20, Yngdahl 3, Sandell 2, Hanson 3.
Palmer 42, Central Valley 35
PALMER — Allie Kunze scored 10 points to lead Palmer to a season-opening win over Central Valley.
Vanessa Wood had a game-high 14 points and Dani Wadsworth added 10 for the Cougars in the loss.
Central Valley (0-1)11 2 12 10—35
Palmer (1-0) 12 14 2 14—42
CENTRAL VALLEY—Poss 2, Barr 2, Wadsworth 10, Wood 14, Barner 2, Young 5.
PALMER—C. Kunze 8, Menke 7, A. Kunze 10, Hillmer 8, Ortiz 5, Donahey 4.
Ravenna 50, Amherst 37
RAVENNA — Ravenna outscored Amherst 50-37 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
Callie Coulter led the Bluejays with 13 points. Tori Skenar and Morgyn Fiddelke each added nine.
Amherst (0-1) 6 13 13 5—37
Ravenna (1-0) 12 6 15 17—50
AMHERST—Suhr 2, Adam 4, Boldt 2, Hadwiger 17, Graham 1, Trampe 3, Miller 6, Stokebrand 2.
RAVENNA—Sklenar 9, McKeon 3, M. Fiddelke 9, A. Fiddelke 7, Cl. Coulter 2, Ca. Coulter 13, Hurt 7.
St. Edward 43, Osceola 39
OSCEOLA — Alyssa Reardon poured in 25 points to lead St. Edward past Osceola.
St. Edward (1-0) 7 12 8 16—43
Osceola (0-1) 9 7 11 12—39
ST. EDWARD—Olson 9, Cruise 6, Reardon 25, Cumming 3.
OSCEOLA—scoring not available.
Wood River 44, Sandy Creek 27
FAIRFIELD — Wood River outscored Sandy Creek 15-5 in the third quarter to break open a five-point game.
Boston Boucher poured in 24 points for the Eagles while Jenna Rauert added 10.
Wood River (1-0) 13 10 15 6—44
Sandy Creek (0-1) 11 7 5 4—27
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 1, Rauert 10, Boucher 24, Codner 3, Paulk 6.
SANDY CREEK—scoring not available.
