Arcadia/Loup City 48, Wood River 46
WOOD RIVER — Drew Lewandowski sank a 3-pointer from the volleyball spiking line at the buzzer to send Arcadia/Loup City past Wood River.
Jadyn Scott and Jaden Jones both put up 11 points to pace the Rebels.
Gideon Luehr put up a game-high 18 points for Wood River.
Arcadia/Loup City (7-4) 11 11 9 17
Wood River (2-8) 17 4 10 15—46
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Jones 11, Eurek 3, Rogers 3, Kusek 9, Scott 11, Dethlefs 5, Lewandowsk 6.
WOOD RIVER—A. Graves 6, Stewart 7, Buettner 5, Swanson 2, E. Graves 5, Luehr 18, Zessin 2, Seier 1.
Central Valley 54, Burwell 37
GREELEY — Central Valley outscored Burwell 17-2 in the third quarter to break open the game.
Morgan Behnk led the Cougars with 18 points. Trevor Cargill added 16 points and Ty Nekoliczak added 16.
Barak Birch put up 12 points and Levi Bode added 10 for Burwell.
Burwell (5-4) 15 10 2 10—37
Central Valley (6-5) 16 13 17 8—54
BURWELL—Plock 4, Williams 6, Hunt 3, Bode 10, Birch 12, Gebhardt 2.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Rother 3, Ty Nekoliczak 14, K. Nekoliczak 3, Behnk 18, Cargill 16.
Fullerton 74, Neb. Christian 41
FULLERTON — Class D-1 No. 10-rated Fullerton raced out to a 32-4 lead after the first quarter to cruise past Nebraska Christian.
Cole Horacek led four Warriors who scored in double figures with 20 points. Brandon Rasmussen added 14 points, Jordan Maxfield had 12 and Isaac Gleason chipped in 10.
Drew Perdew put up 12 points for Nebraska Christian.
Neb. Christian (3-7) 4 10 17 10—41
Fullerton (6-3) 32 16 12 14—74
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Herman 6, Pipher 2, Perduew 12, Falk 9, Boersen 8, Hower 4.
FULLERTON—Knopik 5, Haughton 5, Horacek 20, Gleason 10, Sensenig 3, Ja. Wetovick 3, Jo. Wetovick 2, Rasmussen 14, Maxfield 12.
High Plains 49, Hampton 34
POLK — Keaton Van Housen scored 18 points to lead High Plains past Hampton.
Tanner Wood chipped in 13 points for the Storm.
Hampton (2-9) 10 11 8 5—34
High Plains (2-6) 18 8 9 14—49
HAMPTON—Block 6, Schafer 3, Eckhardt 6, Parsley 6, Capek 7, Nissen 2, Wolinski 4.
HIGH PLAINS—Van Housen 18, Urkoski 9, Carlstrom 5, Wood 13, Swanson 4.
Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 43
RAVENNA — Markel Miigerl scored 13 points to lead Ravenna’s upset of Class C-2 No. 6-rated Doniphan-Trumbull.
Trey Anderson and Trey Mieth both added 11 points for the Bluejays.
Griffin Hendricks and Keithan Stafford both had eight points for Doniphan-Trumbull, which fell behind 15-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Doniphan-Trumbull (8-2) 1 15 12 15—43
Ravenna (5-4) 15 9 14 15—53
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 2, Sterner 7, Shafer 4, Hendricks 8, Stock 2, Carpenter 2, Stafford 8.
RAVENNA—Anderson 11, Jarzynka 8, Schirmer 1, Miigerl 13, Mieth 11, Lockhorn 3, Surratt 6.
Sutton 68, Cross County 50
SUTTON — Class C-2 No. 5-rated Sutton outscored Cross County 17-5 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Cory Hollinger piled up 27 points to lead Cross County.
Cross County (6-4) 11 16 18 5—50
Sutton (8-2) 15 21 15 17—68
CROSS COUNTY—Haug 1, Seim 5, Rystrom 7, Hollinger 27, Noyd 8, Harrington-Newton 2.
SUTTON—individual scoring not available.
