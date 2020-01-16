Aurora 64, Beatrice 50
AURORA — Four players scored in double figures to help Aurora knock off Class B No. 5-rated Beatrice.
Nate Boerkircher led the Huskies with 19 points. Jameson Herzberg added 17 points, Tate Nachtigal had 12 and Kaleb Moural chipped in 11.
Beatrice (7-3) 6 11 19 14—50
Aurora (4-8) 20 11 19 14—64
BEATRICE—Crandell 1, Jurgens 11, Smith 15, Pethoud 15, Flynn 8.
AURORA—Moural 11, Herzberg 17, Bell 3, Boerkircher 19, Nachtigal 12, Ramaekers 2.
Neb. Christian 64, Spalding Academy 17
CENTRAL CITY — Three players scored in double figures in Nebraska Christian’s win over Spalding Academy.
Elijah Boersen put up 15 points, Seth Hower added 14 and Gabe Langemeier chipped in 12.
Spalding Academy (4-7) 6 1 6 4—17
Nebraska Christian (5-8) 19 7 19 19—64
SPALDING ACADEMY—Murnpy 2, Kleffner 4, D. Diessner 5, J. Diessner 2, Esch 2, Carlin 2.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Schreiber 1, Perdew 8, Falk 4, Boersen 15, Langemeier 12, Nokelby 2, Sebek 2, Merchant 6, Hower 14.
Neb. Lutheran 41, High Plains 26
POLK — Nebraska Lutheran held High Plains to five points in the second half to secure the victory.
Lane Urkoski had 11 points and Tanner Wood added 10 for the Storm in the loss.
Neb. Lutheran (4-4) 7 15 14 5—41
High Plains (2-8) 8 13 3 2—26
NEBRASKA LUTHERAN—Richert 6, Zhang 1, Hueske 5, Helwig 10, Otte 6, Tharp 8, Seaberg 2, Read 3.
HIGH PLAINS—Van Housen 5, Urkoski 11, Wood 10.
Ord 51, Burwell 50
ORD — Ord led by six points entering the fourth quarter and then held off Burwell to pick up the narrow victory.
Gage Smith led the Chanticleers with 16 points. Zach smith and Quinton Ries both chipped in 10.
Levi Bode topped Burwell with 21 points. Barack Birch added 13 and Carter Mann finished with 10.
Burwell (5-7) 11 14 8 17—50
Ord (3-7) 11 17 11 12—51
BURWELL—Critel 1, Williams 2, Hunt 3, Bode 21, Birch 13, Mann 10.
ORD—Davenport 5, Smith 10, DeRiso 7, Sith 16, Ries 10.
Ravenna 68, Central City 53
RAVENNA — Jake Jarzynka scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half to help Ravenna win for the seventh time in its last eight games.
MarKel Miigerl added 15 points, Trey Mieth finished with 14 and Caleb Surratt added 11 for the Bluejays.
Jackson McGinnis led Central City with 23 points. Josiah Ohlman, Jake Twiss and Eric Lenz all finished with 10 points to account for the rest of the Bison’s scoring.
Central City (5-9) 14 11 13 15—53
Ravenna (8-5) 26 7 22 13—68
CENTRAL CITY—Ohlman 10, Twiss 10, Lenz 10, McGinnis 23.
RAVENNA—Jarzynka 21, Schirmer 5, Miigerl 15, Mieth 14, Lockhorn 2, Surratt 11.
Twin River 43, Cross County 29
STROMSBURG — Carter Frenzen scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half to help Twin River pull away from Cross County.
Nolan Ramaekers added 11 points for the Titans.
Cory Hollinger put up a game-high 15 points for Cross County.
Twin River (9-5) 10 5 12 16—43
Cross County (6-6) 7 6 10 6—29
TWIN RIVER—Graham 7, Ramaekers 11, Buhl 3, Koziol 3, Swantek 1, Frenzen 13, Hebda 5.
CROSS COUNTY—Seim 3, Hollinger 15, Noyd 8, Harrington-Newton 3.
