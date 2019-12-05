Adams Central 57, Aurora 34
AURORA — Cam Foster put up 16 points to lead Class C-1 preseason No. 8-rated Adams Central to a 57-34 victory over Aurora.
Lucas Bohlen added 11 points for the Patriots.
Tate Nachtigal scored 12 points for pace Aurora.
Adams Central (1-0) 17 14 12 14—57
Aurora (0-1) 12 4 13 5—34
ADAMS CENTRAL—Slechta 7, Bohlen 11, Niemeyer 6, Anderson 3, Sughroue 3, Boelhower 6, Vonderfecht 2, Foster 16, Lipovsky 3.
AURORA—Moural 7, Bell 3, Collazo 2, Boerkircher 8, Nachitgal 12, Raaekers 2.
Arcadia/Loup City 46, Broken Bow 33
LOUP CITY — Arcadia/Loup City used a 12-2 advantage in the second quarter to top Broken Bow.
Jadyn Scott led the Rebels with 12 points while Prestyn Rogers added 11.
Austin Harvey topped Broken Bow with 11 points.
Broken Bow (0-1) 11 2 11 9—33
Arcadia/Loup City (1-0) 10 12 16 8—46
BROKEN BOW—Harvey 11, Stoddard 2, Bexter 9, Baum 2, Kaelin 2.
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Jones 8, Eurek 6, Rogers 11, Kusek 4, Scott 12, Lewandowski 5.
Cross County 53, McCool Junction 39
STROMSBURG — Cael Lundstrom scored 19 points and Cory Hollinger added 18 to lead Cross County in ts win over McCool Junction.
McCool Junction (0-1) 6 7 10 16—39
Cross County (1-0) 10 16 7 20—53
MCCOOL JUNCTION—Neville 5, McDonald 17, Hobbs 4, Wilkinson 6, Stahr 3, Kirkpatrick 4.
CROSS COUNTY—Lundstrom 19, Seim 6, Rystrom 4, Hollinger 18, Noyd 2, Harrington-Newton 4.
Elm Creek 62, Shelton 31
ELM CREEK — Elm Creek jumped out to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter en route to the win over Shelton.
Marcus Lauber led Shelton with 10 points.
Shelton (0-1) 8 8 8 7—31
Elm Creek (1-0) 25 8 20 9—62
SHELTON—Cheney 2, Wiehn 9, Lewis 2, Bombeck 3, Lauber 10, Lehn 5.
ELM CREEK—Knapp 4, Clanbough 17, Brumels 7, Miner 20, McCarter 3, Nuhfer 3, Walkins 2, Gutzmiller 3.
North Bend Central 62, Twin River 42
GENOA — Brodey Johnson scored 23 points — including seven 3-pointers — off the bench to key North Bend Central’s victory over Twin River.
Ross Hebda led the Titans in the loss with 15 points.
North Bend Central (1-0) 10 12 25 14—62
Twin River (0-1) 10 9 12 11—42
NORTH BEND CENTRAL—Prohaska 12, Peters 9, Johnson 23, Endorf 2, Pospisil 2, Taylor 4, Wietfeld 10.
TWIN RIVER—Graham 4, Buhl 2, Koziol 3, Prososki 2, Swantek 6, Frenzen 8, Hebda 15, Engstrom 2.
Riverside 53, Elgin/Pope John 28
ELGIN — Class D-1 preseason No. 8-rated Riverside opened its season by rolling past Elgin/Pope John.
Michael Berndt paced the Chargers with 22 points.
Riverside (1-0) 16 10 13 14—53
Elgin/PG (0-1) 4 13 5 6—28
RIVERSIDE—Berndt 22, Trey Carraher 8, Trent Carraher 3, Swerczek 3, K. Carraher 4, Berger 2, VanDeWalle 3, Keehn 8.
ELGIN/POPE JOHN—Wemhoff 7, Romej 4, Hoffer 4, Pelster 2, Wright 9, Dreger 2.
St. Paul 51, Gibbon 40
GIBBON — Tommy Wroblewski put up 16 points to help St. Paul down Gibbon.
Jackson Seward added eight points for the Wildcats, who had nine players score.
Chi Onate had 12 points for Gibbon while Nathan Holcomb chipped in 11.
St. Paul (1-0) 8 17 10 16—51
Gibbon (0-1) 13 12 6 9—40
ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 16, Seward 8, Knapp 6, Birkby 3, Gravatt 1, Poss 6, Larson 4, Vogel 5, Pedersen 2.
GIBBON—Capek 2, Holcomb 11, Wiesmann 6, Willey 6, Sell 3, Onate 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.