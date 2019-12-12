Boys basketball
Fullerton 77, Central Valley 47
FULLERTON — Cole Horacek had a game-high 29 points to lead Class D-1, No. 6 Fullerton past Central Valley 77-47.
Brandon Rasmussen added 16 and Jordan Maxfield chipped in 12.
Morgan Behnk led the Cougars with 13 points, while Damyn Rother added 10.
Central Valley (2-2) 7 18 9 13—47
Fullerton (3-0) 29 14 26 8—77
CENTRAL VALLEY — Kelly 7, Wood 3, Corman 3, Rother 10, Cag. Landers 2, Behnk 13, Cas. Landers 2, Cargill 7.
FULLERTON — Haughton 3, Horacek 29, Gleason 4, Norman 2, Wetovick 6, Rasmussen 16, Dodds 2, Maxfield 12, Gonsior 3.
Shelton 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
SHELTON — Shelton outscored Wilcox-Hildreth 32-4 in the second half during a 76-28 win.
Erixon Ramos led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Ry Cheney added 12.
Wilcox-Hildreth (0-3) 11 13 0 4—28
Shelton (3-1) 14 25 20 12—76
WILCOX-HILDRETH — Bauer 10, Wenburg 5, Jones 2, Wendell 7, Kraus 4.
SHELTON — Cheney 12, Wiehn 10, Myers 2, Ramos 16, Lewis 1, Reuzel 3, C. Cheney 2, Bly 2, Bombeck 6, Lauber 10, Lehn 10, Gegg 2,
Girls basketball
Ord 54, Ravenna 51
RAVENNA — Ord used a 14-10 fourth quarter to take a 54-51 win over Ravenna.
Abbi Stethem paced the Chants with 16 points, while Megan Benton chipped in 14.
Morgyn Fiddelke, Allyson Larsen and Callie Coulter each led the Bluejays with 11 points.
Ord (3-1) 16 13 11 14—54
Ravenna (1-1) 11 16 14 10—51
ORD — Stethem 16, Cargill 2, Nelson 8, Benton 14, Severance 13, Peetz 1.
RAVENNA — Sklenar 3, McKeon 2, M. Fiddelk 11, Larsen 11, A. Fiddelke 7, Coulter 11, Hurt 6.
Boone Central/NG 48, Central City 44
ALBION — Boone Central/Newman Grove outscored Central City 19-11 in the fourth quarter to rally and win 48-44.
Jade Erickson and Gabrielle Moser each led the Bison with 12 points in the loss.
Central City (2-2) 8 10 15 11—44
Boone Central/NG (3-1) 4 19 6 19—48
CENTRAL CITY — Wagner 2, Sheets 8, Carroll 10, Erickson 12, Moser 12.
BOONE CENTRAL/NG — NA.
Fullerton 51, Central Valley 26
FULLERTON — Fullerton improved to 3-0 after defeating Central Valley 51-26.
Hanna Plumbtree led the Warriors with 17 points, while Teagan Gonsior added 11.
Reilly Young paced the Cougars with 10 points in the loss.
Central Valley (0-4) 5 2 8 11—26
Fullerton (3-0) 14 12 10 15—51
CENTRAL VALLEY — Young 10, Wadsworth 6, Wood 6, Poss 2, Butcher 2.
FULLERTON — H. Plumbtree 17, Gonsior 11, Herman 9, J. Plumbtree 6, Maxfield 4, Cook 2, Kramer 2.
Shelton 32, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
SHELTON — Makenna Willis put up 10 points to lead Shelton to a 32-22 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Wilcox-Hildreth (1-2) 6 6 4 6—22
Shelton (2-1) 9 6 8 9—32
WILCOX-HILDRETH — Jensen 4, Quadhamer 13, Pistulka 2, Ritner 3.
SHELTON — Wilson 10, Simmons 7, Clark 6, Branson 5, Meza 2, Garcia 2.
