St. Paul 38, Scotus Central Catholic 33
COLUMBUS — St. Paul won the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 title with a 38-33 victory over Columbus Scotus.
Scotus cut a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to one point by hitting three straight 3-pointers, then had a chance at the go-ahead goal with 90 seconds to play.
But St. Paul stiffened and responded with a field goal by Paige Lukasievicz and two free throws by Olivia Poppert to seal the win.
Poppert led St. Paul with 15 points. Kamryn Chohomn paced Scotus with 10 points.
Scotus (11-12) 3 5 8 17—33
St. Paul (21-3) 8 9 11 10—38
COLUMBUS SCOTUS—Chohon 10, Kuhl 3, Pelan 5, Buhman 6, Mustard 7, Odbert 2.
ST. PAUL—B. Popppert 7, Lukasiewicz 8, Kosmicki 4, Thede 2, Van Winkle 3, O. Poppert 14.
Wood River 47, Ravenna 37
ORD — Boston Boucher poured in 31 points to lead Wood River to a 47-37 win over Ravenna in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 championship game.
Boucher went 6-for-9 from the floor and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Kiernan Paulk added 10 points for the Eagles (14-11).
Kennedy Hurt led Ravenna (14-9) with 11 points.
Wood River (14-11) 10 11 14 12—47
Ravenna (14-9) 9 8 8 12—37
WOOD RIVER—K. Paulk 10, Rauert 2, Boucher 31, Codner 2, H. Paulk 2.
RAVENNA—Sklenar 7, McKeon 5, M. Fiddelke 5, Larsen 2, A. Fiddelke 5, Colter 2, Hurt 11.
Twin River 41, Palmer 33
STROMSBURG — Twin River posted its second upset to claim the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 championship as the fourth seed.
Katie Paczosa led the Titans (7-17) with 13 points in a 41-33 win over second-seeded Palmer. Marissa Morris chipped in 12 points.
Gracie Hillmer had 13 points for Palmer (14-7).
Twin River (7-17) 6 13 8 14—41
Palmer (14-7) 6 7 7 13—33
TWIN RIVER—Morris 12, Paczosa 13, Rinkol 3, Schmidt 2, Sawnson 1, Van Winkle 7, Fehringer 3.
PALMER—C. KUnze 4, A. Kunze 4, Hillmer 13, Ortiz 6, Donahey 6.
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Riverside 10
GREELEY — Allison Weidner put up 22 points to lead Humphrey St. Francis to a 71-10 rout of Riverside in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 5 championship.
Kaycee Martinsen scored all 10 points for Riverside.
Riverside (2-21) 4 2 4 0—10
Humphrey St Francis (22-2) 27 29 9 6—71
RIVERSIDE—Martinsen 10.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS—Weidner 22, E. Baumgart 2, H. Baumgart 5, Hasreiter 3, Wessel 4, Sjuts 5, Brandl 2, Pfeifer 9, Stricklin 9, Kosch 4, Jarosz 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.