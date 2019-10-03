Fullerton 50, Palmer 48, 2OT
FULLERTON — A 2-point conversion pass from Hunter Haughton to Cole Horacek was the difference to give Fullerton a 50-48 double overtime win over Palmer Thursday.
Haughton threw the touchdown to Cole Horacek in the second overtime after Palmer had scored but seen its two-point conversion come up short.
Haughton was 10-for-18 for 156 yards with five touchdowns. Four of those went to Horacek with Isaac Gleason getting the other one.
Horacek also had a TD pass to Haughton, while John Wetovick rushed for 100 yards for the Warriors.
Central Valley 42, Twin Loup 26
GREELEY — After being tied 12-12 at halftime, Class D-2 No. 5-rated Central Valley was able to outscore Twin Loup by a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
Ty Nekoliczak had touchdown passes of 41, 5 and 23 yards to Morgan Behnk. Behnk also had a 19-yard TD pass to Damyn Rother and a 23 yard scoring run.
Rico Martinez capped off the scoring by the Cougars (5-0) with an 8-yard score.
Quade Young had touchdown passes of 5, 34 and 34 yards to Bryce Lamb and a 5-yard TD run for the Wolves (1-4).
