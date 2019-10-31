Burwell 48, Hitchcock County 16
BURWELL — Jase Williams had 153 yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead Burwell past Hitchcock County in a Class D-1 first-round playoff game.
Williams scored on runs of 5, 4, 1 and 50 yards. Caleb Busch hard a 15-yard TD run while Jacob Burch had a 1-yard run for a touchdown and Tyler Dawe a 30-yard TD run.
Cross County 52, Laurel-Concord 26
STROMSBURG — Isaac Noyd rushed for 221 yards on 14 carries as Cross County rolled past Laurel-Concord in a Class D-1 first-round game. Noyd scored on TD runs of 4, 60 and 72 yards. Carter Seim, who had 142 yards on 18 carries, added TD runs of 3 and 25 yards. Ty Erwin threw touchdown passes of 36 yards to Noah Schutte, 19 yards to Schutte and 13 yards to Evan Haisch.
Cross County will play at unbeaten BDS on Wednesday.
