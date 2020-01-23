GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wood River 46, Shelton 32
SHELTON — Boston Boucher put up 13 points to lead Wood River past Shelton.
Hannah Paulk chipped in 10 points for the Eagles.
Wood River (9-6) 12 11 10 13—46
Shelton (7-7) 6 7 6 13—32
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 5, Rauert 7, Boucher 13, Wiese 2, Codner 9, Paulk 10.
SHELTON—NA.
Adams Central 80, Central City 49
HASTINGS — Adams Central scored 48 points in the middle two control to help them defeat Central City.
Taryn Wagner scored 21 points to lead the Bison in the loss.
Central City (6-10) 21 11 10 7—49
Adams Central (9-6) 17 26 22 15—80
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 21, Sheets 8, Carroll 4, Moser 16.
ADAMS CENTRAL—NA.
Gibbon 54, Amherst 41
AMHERST — Gibbon led Amherst 29-17 at the half and didn’t look back its victory.
Jade Bentley paced the Buffaloes with 13 points, while Baylee Rockefeller added 10.
Gibbon (4-13) 15 14 14 11—54
Amherst (0-15) 9 8 15 9—41
GIBBON—Gillming 9, Casaneda 3, Palmieri 5, Bentley 13, Onate 2, Nunez 4, Rockefeller 10, Christensen 2, Kee 1, Walker 5.
AMHERST—NA.
Cross County 54, Giltner 31
GILTNER — Cross County improved to 11-4 on the season after defeating Giltler.
Erica Stratman paced the Cougars with 19 points, while Cortlyn Schaefer added 10.
Macie Antle led the Hornetes with 14 points, while Sydney Janzen added 11 in the loss.
Cross County (11-4) 17 19 11 7—54
Giltner (6-9) 11 10 5 5—31
CROSS COUNTY—Mentink 6, Ostrom 2, Schaefer 10, Noble 3, Anderson 8, Stratman 19, Sandell 2, Hanson 4.
GILTNER— Thompson 3, Ballard 14, Janzen 11, Antle 2, Wiles 1.
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Twin River 25
GENOA — Marissa Morris scored 14 points in Twin River’s loss to Clarkson/Leigh Thursday.
Twin River (3-13) 3 7 9 6—25
Clarkson/Leigh (11-4) 15 16 11 16—58
TWIN RIVER—Morris 14, Paczosa 1, Lamburg 2, Rinkol 3, Swanson 3, Fehringer 2.
CLARKSON/LEIGH—Novatig 3, Strdile 2, Settje 9, Indra 2, R. Settje 2, Sovie 2, Lemburg 7, Hottman 15, Brabec 2, Kusak 5, Schmecker 9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin River 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50
CLARKSON — Twin River used a 25-13 fourth quarter to rally and defeat Clarkson/Leigh Thursday.
Ross Hebda led the Titans with 18 points, while Weston Graham chipped in 16.
Twin River (10-5) 7 14 12 25—58
Clarkson/Leigh (5-8) 9 15 12 13—50
TWIN RIVER—Graham 16, Ramaekers 10, Buhl 8, Frenzen 6, Hebda 18.
CLARKSON/LEIGH—Paprocki 11, Novotny 22, Hays 7, Wiese 5, Hanel 3, Benson 2.
Cross County 55, Giltner 32
GILTNER — Cory Hollinger scored a game-high 21 point to lead Cross County past Giltner.
Isaac Noyd added 11 points for the Cougars.
Cross Count (8-6) 12 12 21 10—55
Giltner (2-12) 8 8 8 8—32
CROSS COUNTY—Haug 1, C. Lundstrom 6, Seim 8, Rystrom 2, Hollinger 21, Noyd 11, Miller 2, S. Lundstrom 4.
GILTNER—NA.
Kearney Catholic 47, Aurora 43
KEARNEY — Nate Boerkircher scored 18 points during Aurora’s loss to Kearney Catholic Thursday.
Tate Nachtigal chipped in 12 points.
Aurora (4-10) 10 2 14 17—43
Kearney Catholic (11-4) 14 9 10 14—47
AURORA—Moural 3, Herzberg 2, Bell 6, Collazo 2, Boerkekircher 18, Nactigal 12.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC—O’Brien 9, Bosshamer 6, Groskreutz 11, Thiele 5, Mahony 16.
