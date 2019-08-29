VOLLEYBALL
No. 1 GICC gets road win over No. 4 Superior
SUPERIOR — In a battle of top rated teams in Class C-2, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic came out on top.
The Crusaders swept No. 4 Superior in three competitive sets, taking the match 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 Thursday at Superior.
GICC, who was playing without middle attacker Avery Kalvoda, had to withstand Nebraska recruit Kalynn Meyer, who led all attackers with 23 kills, and her younger sister Shayla, who had 17. Lauryn Willman and Kate McFarland each led the Crusader defense with 13 digs.
“I thought defensively we played well because they have two really good hitters,” Zavala said. “Our serving was good and when the game was tight, our kids came through. Everybody played well tonight.”
Freshman Gracie Woods led the GICC attack with 15 kills, while Allison Kalvoda and Chloe Cloud each chipped in nine. Setter Katie Maser had 34 set assists.
Zavala said Woods and Cloud really stepped up.
“Gracie played very well in her first high school match. She came through for us and was pretty steady,” Zavala said. “She played composed. Chloe caused some problems in the middle and played well.”
The Crusaders take on No. 9 Blue Hill at GICC Tuesday.
Grand Island CC (1-0) 25 25 25
Superior (0-1) 22 23 21
GICC Leaders
Kills — Gracie Woods 15, Allison Kalvoda 9, Chloe Cloud 8. Serving — Lauryn Willman 10 points (2 aces), Courtney Toner 10 points, Kate McFarland 8 points (3 aces). Assists — Katie Maser 34. Digs — Willman 13, McFarland 13.
Islanders fall to Lincoln East in four sets
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High fell in its first match of the season to Lincoln East.
The Islanders fell 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19 Thursday night.
Emma Hilderbrand led the Islanders with nine kills, seven digs and four ace serves. Cameron Pfeifer had 11 assists.
Grand Island 16 25 15 19
Lincoln East 25 23 25 25
GISH stats
Kills — Emma Hilderbrand 9, Ella Beckstrom 4. Serving — Emma Hilderbrand 4 aces, Jill Rose 3 aces. Setting — Cameron Pfeifer 11 assists. Digs — Grace Johnson 9, Katie Wemhoff 7, Hilderbrand 7.
SOFTBALL
Islanders hammer 33 hits in two wins over Pius X
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team had the bats going against Lincoln Pius X.
The Islanders had 33 hits during its sweep over the Thunderbolts Thursday in Lincoln.
“We were definitely going to the plate swinging at pitches we could hit,” GISH coach K.C. Hehnke said. “We were not being over anxious. We were being selective at the plate which was good to see out of the girls.”
Grand Island had 12 hits during an 11-3 win in the first game.
Stacy Wells led the offense by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a triple. Alondia Martinez went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
In the second game, Grand Island had 21 hits during a 20-9 win in five innings. Rya Chavez was 3 for 5 with seven RBIs, while Kamdyn Barrientos was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, a double and a home run.
Andrea Palma and Alondra Martinez were used in both games with Palma getting the win in the first game and Martinez earned the W in the second game.
Game One
Grand Island 126 101 0—11 12 0
Lincoln Pius X 120 000 X—3 7 2
WP — Palma. LLP —Just. 2B — GI: Martinez, Myers. LP: NA. 3B — GI: Wells. LP: NA.
Game Two
Grand Island 236 54—20 21 2
Lincoln Pius X 304 02—9 12 4
WP — Palma. LP — Chapman. 2B — Chavez 2, Barrientos, Ramos. LP: NA. HR — Barrientos
GIRLS GOLF
Crusaders third at Kearney Catholic Inv.
KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic finished third at the Kearney Catholic Invitational Thursday.
The Crusaders shot 462 behind Kearney Catholic at 373 and Broken Bow at 405.
GICC’s Maddey King was 10th with a 111, Olivia Ostdiek 13th with a 113 and Ember Kleint 14th with a 114.
“I was very pleased to start our regular season with three out of my five varsity girls medaling, “Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen said. “We started on the 10th tee, Ember Kleint, my youngest player, improved dramatically on her second nine. Maddey King and Olivia has some good holes as well.”
“Ashlynn Kucera was suppose to play varsity but is recovery from a shoulder injury and only played nine with the JV. She posted a low score of 52. We now have a little confidence built up and know what we need to work on to improve. We are thrilled to come back with a third place finish so early in the season.”
Kearney Catholic Invite
Team Scoring
Kearney Catholic 373, Broken Bow 405, Grand Island CC 462, Cozad 479, Ravenna 494, Gothenburg 498, Doniphan-Trumbull 500.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Ashley Waggoner, KC, 79; 2, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 85; 3, Madison Jackson, BB, 87; 4, Addie Mitchell, KC, 90; 5, Graycee Oeltjen, BB, 98; 6, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 99; 7, Avery Campbell, BB, 103; 8, Abbie Halpin, KC, 105; 9, Ayden Ourada, COZ, 110; 10, Maddey King, GICC, 111; 11, Whitney Hauge, RAV, 111; 12, Kyla Phillips, A-LC, 112; 13, Olivia Ostdiek, GICC, 113; 14, Ember Kleint, GICC, 114; 15, Janessa Jorgenson, A-LC, 114.
Other GICC scores: Lizzie Calderon 124, Logan Hamik 135.