WRESTLING
Grand Island falls to Kearney
KEARNEY — Grand Island fell behind early to Kearney and never recovered.
The Class A, No. 2 Islanders (duals in NSWCA) fell behind 27-9 to No. 4 Kearney during a 45-24 loss Thursday.
Grand Island did pull to within 27-21 before Kearney won the next three matches by pin to put the dual away.
The Islanders won only five matches. Tyler Salpas (160) and Kolby Lukasiewicz (170), while Ein Obermiller (106) and Micheal Isele (285) won by decision and Blake Cushing (126) won by forfeit.
The two teams will wrestle each other in the first round of the Class A state duals Saturday.
Kearney 45, Grand Island 24
106 — Ein Obermiller, GI, dec. Perry Swarm, KEA, 3-0; 113 — Archer Heelan, KEA, dec. Juan Pedro, GI, 8-4, SV-1; 120 — Hunter Nagatani, KEA, pinned Rogelio Ruiz, GI, 3:01; 126 — Blake Cushing, GI, won by forf.; 132 — Rylie Steele, KEA, dec. Kael Kingery, GI, 5-1; 138 — Brayden Smith, KEA, won by forf.; 145 — Gage Ferguson, KEA, dec. Brody Arrants, GI, 9-2; 152 — Gauge McBride, KEA, pinned Ethan Steinfeldt, GI, 3:16; 160 — Tyler Salpas, GI, pinned Tate Kuchera, KEA, 3:15; 170 — Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, pinned Josh Pierson, KEA, 1:30; 182 — Bronson, KEA, pinned Izaiah Deras, GI, 2:51; 195 — Alex Hunt, KEA, pinned Skylar Wood, GI, 0:36; 220 — Dario Rodriguez, KEA, pinned Alex Rodriguez, KEA, 4:24; 285 — Michael Isele, GI, dec. Peter Kreutzer, KEA, 4-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
First quarter dooms Heartland Lutheran in loss to Palmer
PALMER — Gracie Hillmer scored 19 points to lead Palmer past Heartland Lutheran 51-25.
Allie Kunze added 12 for the Tigers (13-5), who jumped out to an early 11-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Maggie Bexten led Heartland Lutheran with eight points and Jessica Zehendner had seven.
“It was a tough game for us. We got down early but continued to battle all the way through,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “We cut it to nine sometime in the third but we ran out of gas. I thought the girls played with tremondous heart tonight. ”
Heartland Lutheran will host Fullerton on Saturday.
Heartland Lutheran (6-13) 0 9 11 5—25
Palmer (13-5) 11 13 7 20—51
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Bexten 8, Graham 4, Vanbibber 4, Zehendner 7, Saddler 2.
PALMER — C. Kunze 6, Mehnke 4, J. Donahey 2, A. Kunze 12, Hilmer 19, Ortiz 6, E. Donahey 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Red Hornets edges Palmer
PALMER — Heartland Lutheran edged Palmer 38-36 Thursday night.
The Red Hornets led 21-16 at the break. But the Tigers used a 20-17 second half to pull to within two but couldn’t get closer.
No other information was provided.
Heartland Lutheran (9-10) 10 11 8 9—38
Palmer (8-8) 5 11 9 11—36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.